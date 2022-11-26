Retired Teachers Day recognized

On Retired Teachers Day, Nov. 15, the Coffee County Education Retirees organization held its monthly meeting and annual scholarship auction.

The Coffee County Education Retirees met at Panache Events on Geneva Highway in Enterprise. The much-anticipated scholarship auction was held during the meeting. Among those attending were Barbara Arnold, Marcia Abercrombie, Juanita Andrews, Barbara Herron, Z.I. Fleming, Betty Reffegee, Fritzi Bronson , Barbara Cole, Deborah Herron, Lucille Scott, Susan Helms, and Louise Jones.

The retirees donated beautiful items to bid on, including plants and baked goods. Money raised during the auction supports two $1,000 scholarships.

The retirees also enjoyed delicious cake donated by Todd and Angie Boland of Sorrells Funeral Home. A few of the retirees even enjoyed dining together at a local restaurant. Everyone’s life has been enriched by a retired educator.

During the 1990 legislative session, the Alabama State Legislature passed Senate Joint Resolution 82 (Act No. 90-183) establishing the Tuesday of American Education Week—Nov. 13-19 each year as “Retired Teachers’ Day.”