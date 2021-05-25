Rhett Harrelson recaps EHS basketball season with Enterprise Lions Club

Rhett Harrelson may not look much older than some of his basketball players, but he just wrapped up his third season as the Enterprise High School’s head basketball coach and led his team to the 7A state championship where they finished as runner-up. Harrelson spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently on the success of this year’s team.

A 2012 graduate of EHS, Harrelson grew up in Enterprise and started playing basketball from a very young age. In 2016, he graduated from Western Carolina University where he also played basketball. Returning to Enterprise in 2018, he began his tenure as the head basketball coach at EHS.

Harrelson commended the assistant coaches and the dedication of his team for their success this year. Coaches Clark Quisenberry, John Wadsworth and Allen Catrett, the new women’s basketball coach, all brought their years of experience to the table, and Harrelson reported that early in the pre-season, all the coaches agreed this year’s team was something special.