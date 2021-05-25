Rhett Harrelson recaps EHS basketball season with Enterprise Lions Club

Rhett Harrelson may not look much older than some of his basketball players, but he just wrapped up his third season as the Enterprise High School’s head basketball coach and led his team to the 7A state championship where they finished as runner-up. Harrelson spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently on the success of this year’s team.
A 2012 graduate of EHS, Harrelson grew up in Enterprise and started playing basketball from a very young age. In 2016, he graduated from Western Carolina University where he also played basketball. Returning to Enterprise in 2018, he began his tenure as the head basketball coach at EHS.
Harrelson commended the assistant coaches and the dedication of his team for their success this year. Coaches Clark Quisenberry, John Wadsworth and Allen Catrett, the new women’s basketball coach, all brought their years of experience to the table, and Harrelson reported that early in the pre-season, all the coaches agreed this year’s team was something special.
Playing in the 7A, area 3 region against Jeff Davis, Prattville and Dothan High presented a challenge for the team, but one they were ready to face. They went undefeated in area and opened the season with a 7-0 record; however, Harrelson noted that their determination to “press hard” had consequences—the players were committing too many fouls. Overall, the team had a 22-7 record and went all the way to the state championship game, where they ended the season as state runner-up.
Harrelson praised the five seniors graduating seniors, Josh McCray, Jalen Cunningham, Jared Smith, Justin Winters and Justin Sconyers, and said this year’s successful season was a “testament to the players’ commitment, effort, and dedication.”
Two leading scorers are returning next year and along with several junior varsity players, and Harrelson said the coaches will be filling out the roster over the next several months. The basketball team will be attending a number of camps this summer and will host a camp for other schools in June.
Harrelson also thanked the Hoopster’s Club for its support of the team; through its fundraising efforts, the team was able to purchase a shooting machine so that players could practice alone on their own time.
When asked about the possibility of offering season tickets for next year, Harrelson said he would approach athletic director Trent Trawick with the idea.
President Warren Bowron thanked Harrelson for his dedication to EHS basketball and for sharing with the club the team’s journey through a successful season before presenting him with a Lions Club challenge coin.