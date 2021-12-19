Ribbon-cutting officially opens new parking lot

Mayor William E. Cooper and Enterprise Engineering and Public Works Director Barry Mott were joined by a number of city employees and Enterprise residents and local business owners and managers to officially open the new 75-space parking lot in downtown Enterprise on Dec. 15.

Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Director Erin Grantham and her staff hosted the ceremony, where the parking lot was praised as a much-needed and aesthetically pleasing addition to the downtown landscape. Mott thanked property owner Ross Cotter for leasing the formerly vacant property to the City of Enterprise, and allowing work to be done to convert it to a nice and efficient use of space. Mott also thanked the city employees who did a significant portion of the work in-house, thereby saving taxpayer dollars.