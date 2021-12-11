 Skip to main content
Ribbon-cutting set to officially open new downtown parking lot
Ribbon-cutting set to officially open new downtown parking lot

The lot is located on the corner of Lee Street and Edwards Avenue behind the downtown Yancey Parker building.

 KAY KIRKLAND PHOTO

Mayor William E. Cooper announced Thursday that the City will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 15, officially opening a new 75-space downtown parking lot.

The much-anticipated lot, on the corner of E. Lee and N. Edwards streets, was completed Nov. 24 and has already been used by residents and visitors to downtown events such as the Enterprise Christmas Parade and Whoville. Cooper said the ribbon-cutting will be a celebration of a great and needed project, and allow City officials to recognize those who were instrumental in making it happen.

The ribbon-cutting will be at 9 a.m. at the parking lot, which borders E. Lee to the north and Easy Street to the south.

“We’re very proud of this project and we invite you to join us to celebrate and hear more details about it,” Cooper said.

Light refreshments will be provided.

