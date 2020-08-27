Rich, Goolsby come out ahead

The hard fought road is over for two Enterprise City Council hopefuls after Tuesday’s election results were announced.
Sonya Rich, who has served in the District 1 seat since being appointed in June 2017, was elected to remain in her seat. She defeated two challengers with 364 votes.
"This was challenging," she said. "I felt like from my appointment in 2017, I would have at least one opponent, so mentally I've been preparing from all those years ago. My campaign specialist and a team of volunteers were able to produce the type of campaign that we set out to do from the beginning, and it was successful. We put forth a clean campaign, and we were able to be victorious in the end."
Not only was Rich the first African American woman to ever be appointed to office in Coffee County, she now holds the title of the first African American woman to be elected for public office in the county.
"I encourage all young girls to make their own history because you never know who is watching," she said. "We're just going to keep right on going. We've got things that we're working on that we want to see come to fruition, and I'm glad I'm in a position now that I don't have to worry about [an election] for at least the next four years and can work on these projects."
Rich graduated from Enterprise High School in 1992 and attended both Tuskegee and Auburn University, graduating from Auburn in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. She received her Master’s degree in educational psychology from Capella University in 2013 and has worked with the Coffee County Department of Human Resources since 2008.
She is married to J.L. Rich and is a member of the Semper Fidelis Club of Enterprise and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, cooking, traveling and attending Auburn football games.
In the District 2 race, incumbent Eugene Goolsby defeated one opponent with 743 votes.
“I am very humbled and appreciative for the support I received from the citizens of District 2,” he said. “I am honored for the opportunity to serve the City of Enterprise for another four years. We have many projects and plans that I look forward to following through with in the next four years. My thanks to everyone for their support and confidence in me. I’m ready to get going!”
Gooslby is a 1965 graduate of Dothan High School, and he graduated from then named-Troy State University in 1969 with a Bachelors of Science degree in education. He owned Goolsby Brothers Plumbing and Electrical for 37 years before retiring. He has been married to his wife, Charlene Goolsby, for almost 50 years, and they have two sons and six grandchildren.
He is a member of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce; the Downtown Business Association; the Wiregrass Economic Development Corp; the Business Council of Alabama; St. Luke United Methodist Church; the Westside Neighborhood Association; the Enterprise Lions Club, where he served as president in 1999; and the Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Board of Directors. He also served as a Relay for Life volunteer for 24 years and as a Habitat for Humanity volunteer/sponsor for 16 years.
He has earned many awards over the years, including: recognition from the Alabama House of Representatives for Community Service in 2009; Enterprise Man of the Year in 1999; Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Retiree of the Year in 2014; Retail Business of the Year in 2003; and the 1983 and 1997 Enterprise Home Builders Association Associate of the Year.
Rich and Goolsby will begin a new, four-year term on Nov. 3
