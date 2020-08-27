Rich, Goolsby come out ahead

The hard fought road is over for two Enterprise City Council hopefuls after Tuesday’s election results were announced.

Sonya Rich, who has served in the District 1 seat since being appointed in June 2017, was elected to remain in her seat. She defeated two challengers with 364 votes.

"This was challenging," she said. "I felt like from my appointment in 2017, I would have at least one opponent, so mentally I've been preparing from all those years ago. My campaign specialist and a team of volunteers were able to produce the type of campaign that we set out to do from the beginning, and it was successful. We put forth a clean campaign, and we were able to be victorious in the end."

Not only was Rich the first African American woman to ever be appointed to office in Coffee County, she now holds the title of the first African American woman to be elected for public office in the county.

"I encourage all young girls to make their own history because you never know who is watching," she said. "We're just going to keep right on going. We've got things that we're working on that we want to see come to fruition, and I'm glad I'm in a position now that I don't have to worry about [an election] for at least the next four years and can work on these projects."

Rich graduated from Enterprise High School in 1992 and attended both Tuskegee and Auburn University, graduating from Auburn in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. She received her Master’s degree in educational psychology from Capella University in 2013 and has worked with the Coffee County Department of Human Resources since 2008.