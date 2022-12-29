Ricky Adams: Remembering those who left us in sports in 2022

Here, through Dec. 26, is a mind-boggling, but partial, list of athletes/other sports figures who died in 2022, and deserve remembering for entertaining us sports fans, some for decades.

Please, brace yourself.

In November, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry, University of Virginia football players, were shot dead inside a bus returning from a class trip, six months after Adreian Payne, NBA center, was shot dead helping a woman involved in a domestic argument.

Dwayne Haskins, 24, Pittsburgh quarterback, was run over/killed by a dump truck in Florida; Oregon’s Spencer Webb (22) died from head injuries from a fall.

Here’s the incredible list:

Baseball: Among one-time Major League players who died are Eddie Basinski, Larry Biittner, Tommy Boggs, Mike Brito, Tom Browning, Pete Burnside, Gene Clines, Jim Corsi, Julio Cruz, Tommy Davis, Ike Delock, Denny Doyle, John Ellis, Dick Ellsworth, Jeremy Giambi, David Green, Joe Horlen, Jeff Innes, Fred Lasher, Bob Locker, Hector Lopez, Cholly Naranjo, Odalis Perez, Gaylord Perry, Cody Phelan, Joe Pignatano, Leo Posada, Win Remmerswaal, Ray Rippelmeyer, Vic Roznovsky, Moe Savransky, Bill Short, Curt Simmons, Dwight Smith, Bruce Sutter, John Stearns, Ralph Terry, Lee Thomas, Mary Frances Veeck, Pete Ward, David West, Dave Wickersham, Gerald Williams, Maury Wills and John Wockenfuss.

Basketball: Wayne Cooper, John Drew, Johnny Egan, Lucious Jackson, Tiffany Jackson, Bob Lanier, Greg Lee, Willie Norwood, Louis Orr, Bill Russell, Gene Shue, Paul Silas, Luisa Harris Stewart and Phil Urban.

Boxing: Mills Lane, Carlos Ortiz and Earnie Shavers.

Fishing: Ray Scott.

Football: Rashard Anderson, Bob Babich, Marion Barber III, Erich Barnes, Marlin Briscoe, Gary Brown, Ross Browner, Rollins Brunson,* Ken Burrough, Jimmy Burson, Leon Burton, Dave Butz, Johnny Calvert, Gino Cappelletti, Richard Cole, Rob Conner,* Len Dawson, Andrew Dingle, Mike Fanning, Jaylon Ferguson, Ross Fitchner, Rocky Freitas, Richard Fleming,* Jon Gibson, Jeff Gladney, Gary Grantham,* Ray Guy, John Hadl, Franco Harris, Neil Henderson,* Brad William Henke, Ronnie Hillman, Fred Hyatt, Dave Herman, Dave Hill, Ronnie Hillman, George Izo, Lionel “Little Train” James, Charles Johnson, Shelby Jordan, Gary Knafelc, Eddie Lammon,* Daryle Lamonica, Jim Lynch, Hugh McElhenny, Jimmy Martin,* Don Maynard, Mike Merritt, Matt Miller, Guy Morriss, Chip Myrtle, Triston Nance,* Freddie Joe Nunn, Shane Olivea, Brig Owens, Bobby Ply, Marvin Powell, Rick Redman, Teddy Reeves,* Christian Saulsberry, Junior Siavii, Tony Siragusa (The Goose), Terry Smith,* Steve Sprayberry, Robert Stewart, John Stofa, Walt Suggs, Doug Sutherland, Jim Sweeney, Lars Tate, Charley Taylor, Harrell Thompson,* Mitch Triplett,* Charley Trippi, Bill Waddy, Kent Waldrep Jr., Spencer Webb, Gene White, Steve White, Walt “Pooh Bear” Williams, Roy Winston, Frank Youso, plus Booker, Fred and Gary Brown, and Dallas Cowboys Gavin Escobar, Don Perkins, “Deacon” Dan Reeves, Ralph Neely and Rayfield Wright.

Golf: Dale Douglass, Dow Finsterwald, Bob Goalby, Tommy Jacobs, Eduardo Romero, Shirley Spork, Tom Weiskopf and Kathy Whitworth.

Hockey: Mike Bossy, Emile “The Cat” Francis, Clark Gillies, Guy Lafleur, Jean Potvin, Borje Salming, Phil Samis and Richard Versace.

NASCAR: Buddy Arrington, Neil Castles , Bobby East and Bruton Smith.

Softball: Lauren Bernett and Joan Joyce.

Tennis: Bob Falkenburg.

Coaches: Frank Cignetti Sr., Vince Dooley, Bill Fitch, Gary Gaines, Joe Hall, Larry Lacewell, Mike Leach, John McVey, Matt Miller, Gary Moeller, Billie Moore, Guy Morriss, Darrell Mudra, Greg Robinson, Matt Rodgers,* Lee Rose, Johnny Shoemaker,* Chuck Stobart, Joe Williams, Charles Wolf, Ernie Zampese and Adam Zimmer.

Umpires: Terry Cooney and Bill Haller.

Wrestling: Scott Hall and Sara Lee.

Actors: James Caan (Brian Piccolo in “Brian’s Song”) and Ray Liotta (Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams”).

Broadcasters: Ron Franklin, Hank Goldberg, Fred Hickman, Vin Scully and Jimmy Valdes.

Writers: Roger Angell, John Clayton, Jane Gross, Robin Herman, Skip Latt, Craig Lynch, John Mullin, William F. “Billy” Reed, Tim Rosaforte, Bob Vandenberg and Grant Wahl.

Horse Racing: Go for Gin and Grindstone, Kentucky Derby winners, 1994 and 1996, respectively.

Thanks for the memories!

*Enterprise Wildcats (players and coaches) ...