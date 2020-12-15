Roby delivers final remarks on House Floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last Tuesday, U.S. Representative Martha Roby gave her final speech on the floor of the House of Representatives to commemorate her time in Congress and service to Alabama’s Second Congressional District:

“Mr. Speaker, I rise before you and my colleagues here today to speak for my final time on the House floor.

“Seventeen years ago, my husband, Riley, and I prayerfully decided I would put my name on the ballot for the first time. Never could we have imagined the original decision to run for the Montgomery City Council would lead us to serve five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. We are so grateful that God allowed us to serve our country in this way, and we give all honor and glory to Him.

“I count it a great privilege to have served the people of Alabama’s Second Congressional District over the past decade, and I cannot adequately express how deeply thankful I am for the confidence my constituents have placed in me over the years.

“Each of you sitting here before me knows the responsibility that comes along with being a Member of Congress. Yes, we are required to vote and to be the conscience of those we represent, but serving our constituents back home truly changes lives and our communities for the better.