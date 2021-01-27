 Skip to main content
Rogers embodies the qualities of a Wildcat
Pictured from left are linebacker coach Tyler Addison, senior Tanner Rogers and head coach Rick Darlington at the Enterprise High School football banquet.

After missing his junior season due to an injury sustained the week of the first game, Enterprise High School senior Tanner Rogers fought to come back better and stronger than ever and played nearly every defensive snap this past season.

Linebackers coach Tyler Addison said it’s a testament to Rogers’ character that he didn’t let his injury define him.

“Anyone who’s ever competed in a sport, especially football where you only get 10 opportunities to go out there and display your hard work and effort, that can be very frustrating and disheartening. It’s easy to have self-pity and fall back into the wayside and be unmotivated, but that’s not what this young man did,” he said at the EHS football banquet on Jan. 7. “He fought back and got back as quick as he could, he trained in the off season as much as he could before the pandemic hit and then he showed how important he was to our team early in the season when he had two and a half timely sacks in the Dothan game in week two.”

After the 2019 season, the coaching staff decided to give an award in honor of legendary EHS coach Bill Bacon to the player who “most exemplifies athletic, academic and moral excellence on and off the football field.” Head coach Rick Darlington said they didn’t want it to be a “best player” award, but something deeper than that.

“We wanted to have an award that would recognize a young man who was a great player and also a great teammate. Someone who was a great student and someone who was a man built for others who would serve and had great morals about him,” he said.

This season, Tanner Rogers was one of two recipients of the Bill Bacon Wildcat Award.

“This young man embodies what it truly means to be a Wildcat, to me,” Addison said. “He’s dependable and coachable. I could stand up here and go on and on—all of these qualities are what lets me know he will be successful in life in whatever he chooses to do. He was truly a pleasure to coach, and he will truly be missed.”



