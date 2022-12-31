Ronald McWeevil highlights bucket list tour for international guests

A photo-op with the world’s only Ronald McWeevil was on Sue Pfund Schuebert’s “bucket list” when she came from Australia to visit her parents in Enterprise, and Thursday Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doerer and Murphy Family Restaurants McDonalds Marketing Director Eddie Byrd made that happen.

After Patty and Richard Pfund reached out to Byrd with their daughter’s request, Byrd contacted Doerer. The result was a tour through “Weevil Way,” for Schuebert, her partner Adam Mckay and his daughters Eshal, 15, and Eliza, 14, culminating with photos next to the city’s 26th Weevil and snacks at the restaurant he presides over.

“Weevil Way is a collaborative community art project in Enterprise,” Doerer. said “Weevil statues made out of reinforced fiberglass are decorated in various ways, selected by the statues’ sponsors, and placed at various outdoor location around the city. To date, there are 28.

“A huge part of this city’s history involves the boll weevil,” Doerer said. In the early 1900s an invasion of boll weevils destroyed cotton crops in their path and caused devastation to an economy largely dependent on cotton.

“Crop diversification, advocated by Tuskegee Institute’s Dr. George Washington Carver, was adopted and at one point in time, Coffee County produced and harvest more peanuts than any other county in the nation,” she said. There are now 28 weevils on the “Weevil Way” and maps are available at city hall — where Mayor Weevil and Officer B. Weevil stand tall — and the chamber of commerce for those interested.

Ronald McWeevil, in front of McDonalds on Boll Weevil Circle was unveiled March 31. The 26th weevil is holding a McDonald’s drink, fries and Happy Meal.

“Ronald McDonald being the second most iconic figure in the world, we had to merge him with our most iconic figure, the boll weevil,” Byrd said.

A month later, Ronald McWeevil was hospitalized after vandals broke his arm. He returned to his post at 652 Boll Weevil Circle sporting a green colored cast on his arm, which was removed by Dr. Nola Ernest from Enterprise Pediatrics at a Recovery Ceremony July 6. The social media coverage of the cast removal went viral. Schuebert said she saw it in Australia via a social media broadcast from Canada.

More about “Weevil Way” can be found at www.weevilway.com.