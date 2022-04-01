 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald McWeevil 'weevealed' at McDonald's

040122-ent-weevil-p1
Morgan Usry

The 26th weevil in the Weevil Way community art project, Ronald McWeevil, was unveiled on Thursday, March 31.

The weevil stands in front of Murphy Family Restaurants’ McDonald’s in Enterprise, where he can be seen holding a McDonald’s drink, fries and Happy Meal.

“Ronald McDonald being the second most iconic figure in the world, we had to merge him with our most iconic figure, the boll weevil,” said Eddie Byrd, marketing director for Murphy Family Restaurants.

To learn more about the Weevil Way project or to see the other members of the Weevil Way family, visit www.weevilway.com or the Weevil Way Facebook page.

