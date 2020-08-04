Rotary Club elects new officers

At the July meeting, the Enterprise Rotary Club elected a new set of officers and handed out end-of-the-year awards to several members.

Enterprise Rotary Outgoing President Kevin Payne presented the Paul Harris Fellow Award, named for the founder of the Rotary Club, to Steve Nagy, James Tarbox and long-time Rotarian Jon Chancey. Chancey and Nagy have each received this award multiple times throughout their years of service. Hillman Brown was also selected as Rotarian of the Year.

The newly-elected officers are Casey Yaronczyk, secretary; Mary Sue Cain, treasurer; Shane Johnson, president; James Tarbox, president-elect; and Kim McIntyre, vice-president.

The Rotary Club of Enterprise was charted in 1926 and continues to serve the Enterprise community in many ways. The group has focused its energies lately on major projects at Johnny Henderson Park: the handicapped playground, additions to the Splash Pad, musical instruments and a shaded seating area.

Those interested in serving the community are encouraged to contact a Rotarian or send a message to the Enterprise Rotary Club Facebook page. The next meeting will be held today, Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Enterprise Country Club and will feature Enterprise High School football coach Rick Darlington as the guest speaker.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.