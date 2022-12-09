Rotary, Pilot Clubs partner to host Christmas Party

Santa Claus, looking suspiciously like Enterprise Rotary Club member Donny Uptain, was the special guest at the recent Enterprise Rotary Club and Pilot Clubs’ Annual Christmas Party for children and adults with special needs.

The Enterprise Rotary Club donated $2,500 to help purchase requested clothing and toys for 134 special needs children and adults.

The Enterprise Rotary Club members helped the Enterprise Pilot Club to shop, wrap and hand out the gifts at the Annual Christmas Party, Enterprise Rotary Club President Kim Frazier said.