Row crops short course available online

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.—Preparations for the upcoming growing season will not need to be put on hold during the pandemic. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System and the Auburn University College of Agriculture’s department of crop, soil and environmental sciences are partnering to bring the annual row crops short course to producers everywhere—on their own time. Available on Dec. 14, the topics run the gamut from weed control and market outlooks to farmer panels.
Audrey Gamble, an Alabama Extension soil scientist, said the faculty and agents are once again working across production lines to equip farmers with relevant research and information. However, this time there is a twist.
“We are excited to bring farmers the Alabama row crops short course online," said Gamble, who is also an assistant professor in Auburn University's department of crop, soil and environmental science. "As in previous years, we have a top-notch line-up of speakers. COVID will keep us from a traditional, in-person short course, but we are dedicated to equipping our farmers with cutting edge information as they make decisions about the upcoming year.”
Topics
- Weed Control in Xtendflex Soybean, Connor Ferguson, Mississippi State University
- Cotton Leaf Roll Dwarf Virus Update, Amanda Scherer, Auburn University
- Crop Market Outlook, Adam Rabinowitz and Wendiam Sawadgo, both with Auburn University
- Redbanded Stink Bug Management in Soybean, Tyler Towles, Louisiana State University
- Nematode Resistant Cotton Varieties, Kathy Lawrence, Auburn University
- Seed Quality Issues in Peanut , Scott Monfort, University of Georgia
- Herbicide Applications in a World with Dicamba, Greg Kruger, University of Nebraska
- Potassium Management for High-Yielding Cotton, Glen Harris, University of Georgia
- Wild Hog Management, Mark Smith, Auburn University
- Farmer Panel on Cover Crop Management, Annie Dee, Matt Haney and Myron Johnson
Each video is 10 to 15 minutes long and covers current research on pressing issues affecting Alabama farmers. Gamble said the farmer panel will be a great opportunity for producers to learn more about winter cover management across the state.
Watch the virtual Alabama Row Crops Short Course by visiting https://cses.auburn.edu/2020-alabama-row-crops-short-course/.
For questions about the course content, contact Gamble by email at avg0001@auburn.edu.
