Row crops short course available online

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.—Preparations for the upcoming growing season will not need to be put on hold during the pandemic. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System and the Auburn University College of Agriculture’s department of crop, soil and environmental sciences are partnering to bring the annual row crops short course to producers everywhere—on their own time. Available on Dec. 14, the topics run the gamut from weed control and market outlooks to farmer panels.

Audrey Gamble, an Alabama Extension soil scientist, said the faculty and agents are once again working across production lines to equip farmers with relevant research and information. However, this time there is a twist.

“We are excited to bring farmers the Alabama row crops short course online," said Gamble, who is also an assistant professor in Auburn University's department of crop, soil and environmental science. "As in previous years, we have a top-notch line-up of speakers. COVID will keep us from a traditional, in-person short course, but we are dedicated to equipping our farmers with cutting edge information as they make decisions about the upcoming year.”

Topics