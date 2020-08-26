Runoff candidates eager for next 6 weeks

Even after Tuesday’s municipal election in Enterprise, several candidates are running on.
The mayor’s race and the City Council District 3 campaign have gone to run-offs between Mayor Bill Cooper and Bill Baker, and council candidates Les Hogan and Greg Padgett.
Don’t look for them to slow up between now and Oct. 6.
Cooper earned the most mayoral votes with 1,646. Baker made the runoff with 940. Lister Reeves finished third with 889 and Perry Vickers, the City Council President and District 3 councilman, was fourth with 709.
Hogan led the District 3 balloting with 431 votes. Padgett was next with 345. Danny Bradley was third with 168 votes and James Brown was fourth with 152.
Mayor Cooper took office in 2017 after 28 years as the District 1 city councilman when former Mayor Kenneth Boswell was named Director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
The mayor said it was gratifying to see that he won all five districts on Tuesday.
“It shows that people appreciate what I’m doing because they didn’t have to do that,” he said Wednesday in his office at City Hall. “To see all five districts, it lets me know to just keep going and stay in the middle of the road.”
Cooper said it was important that he act as mayor of the entire city.
“It really made me feel that somewhere down the line I’ve shown the people that I have them at heart in what I’m doing,” the mayor said. “The years that I have served, even though I represented District 1, I tried to be a councilman for all.
“Then I was appointed mayor and tried to make sure I had an open-door policy and that I didn’t make any promises that I couldn’t keep, that I tried to be fair to everybody.”
Baker said Enterprise and its people are “amazing.”
“Their ideas for this city are the most important thing,” he said. “I think the voters spoke yesterday that they have some ideas where they want the city to go. I’m hoping they’ll allow me to carry that flag forward for them.”
He added that being in a runoff was no surprise.
“I’m a statistical guy. Statistics said I was going to be in a runoff,” Baker said. “With four good candidates in the race like that and the voter base we have in Enterprise, it was inevitable.”
Over the next six weeks, Baker said he wants to get in front of as many voters as possible.
“Our plan is to get right back on that campaign trail and sticking with our platform,” he said.
In District 3, Hogan said this is his first time running for public office and this election night was unlike any other he had experienced.
“I’ve always voted, but when your name is on that ballot you’re appreciative of every person, no matter what district, who took the time to vote,” he said. “We had a really good turnout for District 3. I want to thank everyone who braved the humidity, the long lines and the mayhem surrounding the election.
“It was very humbling and I’m very grateful and thankful for the citizens of District 3 for the support they showed me last night.”
Hogan said his campaign will continue to be a grassroots effort.
“We don’t have a budget to spend on billboard ads or signage,” he said. “We rely on ourselves, our family and our friends to spread our message. We plan on getting back out in front of the citizens of District 3 and sharing our message of servant leadership and hard work.”
Padgett said there is a lot of hard work ahead for his campaign.
“It became very obvious to me that you don’t just sit back and win this. You have to put a lot of hard work in,” he said, adding he knew with four candidates running that a runoff was almost assured.
“I’m just glad to be part of it,” he said. “I’m excited to be in the runoff and proud of the campaign that we ran. It was based on honesty, integrity and stability. I’m proud that we came into the runoff running the campaign that way.”
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!