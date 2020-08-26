Runoff candidates eager for next 6 weeks

Even after Tuesday’s municipal election in Enterprise, several candidates are running on.

The mayor’s race and the City Council District 3 campaign have gone to run-offs between Mayor Bill Cooper and Bill Baker, and council candidates Les Hogan and Greg Padgett.

Don’t look for them to slow up between now and Oct. 6.

Cooper earned the most mayoral votes with 1,646. Baker made the runoff with 940. Lister Reeves finished third with 889 and Perry Vickers, the City Council President and District 3 councilman, was fourth with 709.

Hogan led the District 3 balloting with 431 votes. Padgett was next with 345. Danny Bradley was third with 168 votes and James Brown was fourth with 152.

Mayor Cooper took office in 2017 after 28 years as the District 1 city councilman when former Mayor Kenneth Boswell was named Director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

The mayor said it was gratifying to see that he won all five districts on Tuesday.

“It shows that people appreciate what I’m doing because they didn’t have to do that,” he said Wednesday in his office at City Hall. “To see all five districts, it lets me know to just keep going and stay in the middle of the road.”

Cooper said it was important that he act as mayor of the entire city.

“It really made me feel that somewhere down the line I’ve shown the people that I have them at heart in what I’m doing,” the mayor said. “The years that I have served, even though I represented District 1, I tried to be a councilman for all.