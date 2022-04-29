RWCC awards scholarships

For the fourth year in a row, the Republican Women of Coffee County (RWCC) has contributed two $500 scholarships to Alabama Aviation College students to help cover the costs of their certification testing.

Student loans and Pell Grants cover tuition, but not the testing fees, which can run up to $500. Some students graduate, but then do not have the money to pay the certification testing fees. That is why RWCC decided to establish these scholarships. The Aviation College faculty determines who will receive the scholarships, based on GPA, attendance, attitude, helpfulness and being “just the best students all around.”