The Republican Women of Coffee County recently made a $500 donation to the Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Services for the purchase of infant car seats.

These are a must-have item for new mothers as hospitals will not release their babies without a proper car seat.

WEPS is a pro-life pregnancy resource center that provides emotional and physical support to expectant mothers and families.

For more information on RWCC, please contact Jan White at (334) 494-3763.