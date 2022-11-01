RWCC donates to fellow club members

Members of the Republican Women of Coffee County met with Jennie and Matt Chancey on Oct. 30 to present them with a $1,000 check to help with the recovery of their business, Coffee Corner that was destroyed by the downtown fire Oct. 16.

Coffee Corner was one of four businesses and one residence destroyed during the early morning fire. The Chanceys are active members of RWCC — Jennie is the RWCC chaplain, and Matt is an associate member.

The Chanceys rented their business space, so insurance will not cover all the improvements they made to the property. They are awaiting a decision by the property owner regarding plans to rebuild.

In the interim, the Chanceys will be operating Coffee Corner in a food truck that will be located at 200 North Main that they plan to open mid-November.