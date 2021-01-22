Safer at Home order extended to March 5

Gov. Kay Ivey extended the current Safer at Home order to run through March 5 at 5 p.m. with no changes. Thursday’s order is the 22 emergency proclamation issued since March 13, 2020 when the initial State of Emergency was declared.
The order requires citizens to continue wearing masks in public places within six feet of persons from outside of one's home, as well as in schools for second grade and above. The guidelines for restaurants, gyms, athletic events, salons and retailers also remain the same.
“The mask mandate remains the one step we can all take in order to keep some balance in our daily lives and stay healthy and safe. Quite frankly, we’ve run out of ways to underscore the importance of taking this virus seriously,” Ivey said. “Ironically, it’s not very complicated: wear your mask, wash your hands and sanitize the places where you are, and if you’re experiencing symptoms, go get tested and wait until you receive the results before you interact with others”
Ivey said the spike in numbers after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays were higher than the spikes over the summer. At one point last week, she said, 1,561 out of the 1,600 ICU beds in the state were occupied, leaving just 39 available for COVID-19 patients or others with critical needs. On Wednesday, the seven-day average was 2,666 per day.
“That’s far below the spiking cases recorded earlier this month following Christmas,” Ivey said, “but far above the averages recorded, two, three and even four months ago. With that news, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Dr. Harris and I are here to extend the current order with no changes for another six weeks.”
Ivey also addressed concerns with the speed of the rollout and asked for patience.
“As everyone knows, the vaccine rollout has begun and Dr. Harris and his team are working around the clock to get shots in arms. I’d like to personally thank the staff of ADPH who work seven days a week diligently and receive no public acknowledgement,” she said. “Unfortunately, we simply don’t have enough vaccines for everyone who wants one. No state does. However, the team from ADPH is working diligently to distribute our vaccines statewide.”
Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer, also addressed the vaccine rollout and said they have plans to accelerate distribution, starting with identifying which providers are not vaccinating like they should be and addressing technical issues with logging vaccination number into the state and national database.
“People have a right to expect that we can do things faster, and I also think we can do things faster,” he said. “If there are cases where people have vaccines that they’re not giving and should be, we are going to redistribute that to someone else. We’ve already begun doing that this week.
I want to acknowledge that there are parts of our state, particularly rural areas, where people have issues accessing care and transportation and we understand they’re not going to be able to give vaccines as fast, and we are not going to penalize those folks.”
For county health departments that have received vaccines, Harris said they have been instructed to vaccinate “all day, every day until they run out.”
There are 502 approved providers statewide, yet only around half have actually received doses due to the limited supply.
A bright spot for many, Harris announced that they have now reached an agreement with Walmart pharmacies as a provider of the vaccine, but the kinks are still being worked out.
“The exact numbers are still being worked out, but we will make sure we get them to those parts of the state that need them the most,” he said.
Ivey again thanked the people of Alabama for their cooperation so far and issued a reminder that COVID is not a political issue.
“One item that is not Republican or Democrat issue, but an American issue, is working together to defeat COVID-19,” she said. “Thank you for keeping on and keeping on and keeping on and being willing to take the vaccine. We’ll get through this thing together.”