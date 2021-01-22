Safer at Home order extended to March 5

Gov. Kay Ivey extended the current Safer at Home order to run through March 5 at 5 p.m. with no changes. Thursday’s order is the 22 emergency proclamation issued since March 13, 2020 when the initial State of Emergency was declared.

The order requires citizens to continue wearing masks in public places within six feet of persons from outside of one's home, as well as in schools for second grade and above. The guidelines for restaurants, gyms, athletic events, salons and retailers also remain the same.

“The mask mandate remains the one step we can all take in order to keep some balance in our daily lives and stay healthy and safe. Quite frankly, we’ve run out of ways to underscore the importance of taking this virus seriously,” Ivey said. “Ironically, it’s not very complicated: wear your mask, wash your hands and sanitize the places where you are, and if you’re experiencing symptoms, go get tested and wait until you receive the results before you interact with others”

Ivey said the spike in numbers after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays were higher than the spikes over the summer. At one point last week, she said, 1,561 out of the 1,600 ICU beds in the state were occupied, leaving just 39 available for COVID-19 patients or others with critical needs. On Wednesday, the seven-day average was 2,666 per day.