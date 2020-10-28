“Safer Places” open in Enterprise and Elba

Due to Hurricane Zeta, Hillcrest Baptist Church, located at 500 Alberta Street, will open a “Safer Place” at 6 p.m. today until 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, to give those that are in potentially unsafe residences the opportunity to weather this storm in a more substantial building.
In Elba, Elba Church of Christ located at 715 Troy Road will also be open as a “Safer Place” for those needing shelter.
“With the potential for damaging winds from Hurricane Zeta possibly headed our way, we felt it wise to provide a sound sheltering option for our citizens,” said Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper. “We are extremely grateful to Hillcrest Baptist Church for volunteering the church and staff members to make this effort possible.”
Cooper said he and city officials are working with Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown and are monitoring weather conditions closely as they move toward the area. They ask that everyone take precautions to be safe until the storm passes.
The purpose of the Safer Place Program in Coffee County is to facilitate the opening of pre-designated areas for citizens seeking a “safer place” prior to and during severe weather conditions. The Safer Place Program is not intended for long-term opening of a building or as a mass care shelter. Instead, the intent of the program is to provide a safer place (not safe as in a FEMA approved Safe Room) for individuals to seek shelter during severe weather (hurricane, extreme cold or extreme heat).
There are no meals or services provided by the host facility. Citizens are encouraged to bring anything they may need to sustain themselves (including food, medicine, etc.). No pets are allowed in the safer place. No weapons, alcohol, or illicit drugs are allowed. Due to the current pandemic, citizens should bring and wear masks at all times. Social distancing will also be enforced as much as possible.
Elba: If you have any questions, please call Rev. Phillip Box at (334)-763-0667 or Coffee County EMA at (334) 894-5415.
Enterprise: If you have any questions, please call the Rev. Dwayne Sims at (334)-494-2674 or Coffee County EMA at (334) 894-5415.
