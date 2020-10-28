“Safer Places” open in Enterprise and Elba

Due to Hurricane Zeta, Hillcrest Baptist Church, located at 500 Alberta Street, will open a “Safer Place” at 6 p.m. today until 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, to give those that are in potentially unsafe residences the opportunity to weather this storm in a more substantial building.

In Elba, Elba Church of Christ located at 715 Troy Road will also be open as a “Safer Place” for those needing shelter.

“With the potential for damaging winds from Hurricane Zeta possibly headed our way, we felt it wise to provide a sound sheltering option for our citizens,” said Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper. “We are extremely grateful to Hillcrest Baptist Church for volunteering the church and staff members to make this effort possible.”

Cooper said he and city officials are working with Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown and are monitoring weather conditions closely as they move toward the area. They ask that everyone take precautions to be safe until the storm passes.