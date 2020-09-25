Safety protocols installed for court

Court is back in session for the Circuit Judges of the 12th Judicial Circuit, and new safety protocols have been developed to keep jurors, court officials and the public safe during trials by jury, including the first time usage of an online jury qualification process in Alabama courts.
While jury trials aren’t expected to resume until November, Judge Jeff Kelley wants citizens to be prepared and aware when the summons eventually go out.
Individuals who receive a summons for jury duty will be instructed to log into a dedicated juror website and complete a short questionnaire using an assigned pin number. The questions will include the standard information like age, citizenship and length of residency, but a new section has been added to address health and medical concerns, specifically COVID-19.
The website can be accessed by both a smart phone and a computer, but those who do not have access to the internet should contact the office of the circuit clerk, Amy Reeves, at the provided telephone number to complete their registration. Kelley said the process, for court officials, at least, will not be a fast one.
“It’ll take us twice as long; it’ll be slow. We’ll do the ones online, and people who come inside will have to come at different times, so it’ll probably take us all day long just to qualify,” he said. “Before, we could have gotten them all in, qualified them and started the trial.”
After the form is completed, jurors can then qualify for service, request to be excused from jury duty for a recognized exemption or request their service be deferred until a later date.
Recognized exemptions include those who: are an actively practicing physician, dentist, or registered nurse; 70 years of age or older; have active care and custody of a child under 10 years of age or of an aged or infirm person whose health or safety would be jeopardized by the person’s absence; within the preceding two years has served on more than one grand jury in state or federal court, served as grand juror or attended court for service or prospective service as a petit juror for a total of more than twelve days; will be actively engaged during the period of service as a full-time teacher or student; serves a public agency in an official capacity, without compensation, as a firefighter or member of a rescue squad or ambulance crew; or otherwise demonstrates that such jury service will entail undue hardship or extreme inconvenience.
Automatic exemptions from jury duty are available to active military service members, members of the fire or police department and public officials in the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the government who is actively engaged on a full-time basis in the performance of official duties.
Even though jury trials are still over a month away, grand jury trials have been held sporadically; one was held in Elba last week, and two more are scheduled for Troy on Sept. 30 and Enterprise in October. Kelley said those instances will be a good test of the new qualifying system.
The safety protocols established include sanitizing surfaces, microphone covers, social distancing, contactless sanitizing stations, one-way travel on staircases when possible, limits on the number of people permitted to an elevator at one time, a jury box in the works that will allow jurors to be seated six feet apart and a new jury room that allows jurors to maintain an appropriate social distance during deliberations and recesses.
A new type of temperature reader waits at the entrance of the courtroom that not only reads, and announces, temperatures, it also recognizes when a mask isn’t worn.
“We’re trying to make people feel as safe as they can, and not only make them feel safe, make it so they’re actually safe,” Kelley said.
Because not all of the jurors will be able to sit in the jury box, there were some concerns about jurors being able to see witnesses’ faces. To combat the issue, the courtroom will have two, 75-inch televisions installed and zoomed in.
More information will be released before the summons are mailed later this year, but Kelley encouraged anyone with questions to reach out to their offices.
