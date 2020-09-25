Safety protocols installed for court

After the form is completed, jurors can then qualify for service, request to be excused from jury duty for a recognized exemption or request their service be deferred until a later date.

Recognized exemptions include those who: are an actively practicing physician, dentist, or registered nurse; 70 years of age or older; have active care and custody of a child under 10 years of age or of an aged or infirm person whose health or safety would be jeopardized by the person’s absence; within the preceding two years has served on more than one grand jury in state or federal court, served as grand juror or attended court for service or prospective service as a petit juror for a total of more than twelve days; will be actively engaged during the period of service as a full-time teacher or student; serves a public agency in an official capacity, without compensation, as a firefighter or member of a rescue squad or ambulance crew; or otherwise demonstrates that such jury service will entail undue hardship or extreme inconvenience.

Automatic exemptions from jury duty are available to active military service members, members of the fire or police department and public officials in the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the government who is actively engaged on a full-time basis in the performance of official duties.