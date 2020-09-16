 Skip to main content
Sally brings rain, wind, expected flooding to Coffee County
The Pea River at Elba is expected to crest at over 41 feet on Friday but drop back below flood stage by Saturday afternoon.

Hurricane Sally made landfall in Alabama at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds.

The storm’s greatest threat to Coffee County remains heavy rainfall that will result in widespread flash flooding expected through Thursday morning.

The county courthouses in Enterprise and Elba will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed through Thursday. Enterprise City Hall is closed today and is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Coffee County is currently under a tornado watch, a flash flood warning and a tropical storm warning with sustained winds at times reaching 35-45 mph.

Parts of the county have received between 2 and 6 inches of rain as of 9 a.m. However, an additional 7-10 inches of rain is expected through 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The tornado threat will linger Wednesday, but should diminish on Thursday, according to the Coffee County EMA. Officials are urging citizens not to drive if you don’t have to.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Pea River at Elba. They have updated their projections for the river to crest at 41.8 feet on Friday morning and fall below flood stage by Saturday afternoon.

