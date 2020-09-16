Sally brings rain, wind, flooding to Coffee County

Hurricane Sally took the slow route, dumping rain on Coffee County and knocking down trees and power lines on a washout Wednesday.

Coffee County Assistant EMA Director Grant Lyons said rain remains the greatest threat from Sally, which made landfall in Alabama around 4:45 a.m. as a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds.

As of 2 p.m., parts of the county had received anywhere from 6.32 (Elba) to 8.76 (Enterprise) inches of rain, with another 5-7 inches projected for the area.

Lyons said a total of 565 customers were without power and that number – which includes Alabama Power, Covington Electric, South Alabama Electric and Wiregrass Electric customers – would almost certainly grow. The winds hadn’t reached their peak at that time on Wednesday.

“We haven’t really hit the eye yet,” he said of Sally. “The eye is moving toward us. We’ll get the sustained winds of 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50-65 mph.”

Those winds are expected to subside early Thursday hours after the eye of the storm has passed. However, a tornado watch has been extended through Wednesday night, part of several weather watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service.