Sally brings rain, wind, flooding to Coffee County

Hurricane Sally took the slow route, dumping rain on Coffee County and knocking down trees and power lines on a washout Wednesday.
Coffee County Assistant EMA Director Grant Lyons said rain remains the greatest threat from Sally, which made landfall in Alabama around 4:45 a.m. as a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds.
As of 2 p.m., parts of the county had received anywhere from 6.32 (Elba) to 8.76 (Enterprise) inches of rain, with another 5-7 inches projected for the area.
Lyons said a total of 565 customers were without power and that number – which includes Alabama Power, Covington Electric, South Alabama Electric and Wiregrass Electric customers – would almost certainly grow. The winds hadn’t reached their peak at that time on Wednesday.
“We haven’t really hit the eye yet,” he said of Sally. “The eye is moving toward us. We’ll get the sustained winds of 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50-65 mph.”
Those winds are expected to subside early Thursday hours after the eye of the storm has passed. However, a tornado watch has been extended through Wednesday night, part of several weather watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service.
“Rain is still the big thing and it will continue to be for the next 24 hours,” Lyons said Wednesday afternoon. “That doesn’t mean it’s going to be raining the whole time, but as the water starts to flow down from Pike and Barbour counties, that’s going to be a concern.”
Coffee County is currently under a tornado watch, a flash flood warning and a tropical storm warning.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Pea River at Elba. They have updated their projections for the river to crest at 41.8 feet on Thursday evening around 7 p.m.
“The flooding threat is what we’re most concerned about,” Lyons said. “Initially the crest was expected on Friday, but that’s been updated to Thursday night at 41.8 feet.”
Flash flooding is also a concern and a flash flood watch is in effect until Thursday morning. All of Coffee County is now in a “major” risk category for river flooding for those near the Pea River.
Hurricane Sally made landfall in Alabama at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds.
The county courthouses in Enterprise and Elba closed at noon Wednesday. The Elba courthouse is closed the rest of the week. The Enterprise courthouse is closed through Thursday. Enterprise City Hall is closed today and is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Schools will remain closed Thursday.
Officials are urging citizens not to drive if you don’t have to.
Power company crews are working very hard to restore power. However, with tropical storms winds crews can’t safely work on lines. Patience will be required as companies continue to monitor the weather and will respond to emergency situations as they arise.
Lyons said the county had received multiple reports of downed trees and water on roads. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, county roads 712, 655, 663 and 682 were closed as impassable.
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!