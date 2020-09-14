Sally spins into Category 1 hurricane, may grow

Tropical Storm Sally grew into to a Category 1 hurricane as the slow-moving storm inched its way toward the Gulf Coast on Monday.
Sally is currently packing 90 mph winds and is expected to strengthen, possibly into a Category 2. It is slowing down while moving to the west-northwest in the Gulf of Mexico and that means heavy rainfall near the path of the storm.
“That’s a real slow storm and when you have a real slow storm it means you get a lot of rain,” Coffee County EMA Director James Brown told the Coffee County Commission on Monday morning. “We’re expecting a lot of rain.”
Brown also noted the storm’s track has shifted slightly to the east, which brings more potential for severe weather into Alabama.
Earlier Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm and closed Alabama’s beaches.
“As the recently upgraded Hurricane Sally continues heading closer to the Gulf Coast, we must give individuals time to prepare for the anticipated impacts of this storm,” Ivey said in a statement. “Through a supplemental state of emergency declaration, I am closing all Alabama beaches effective today (Monday) at 3 p.m. and recommending an evacuation, especially of non-residents, and those living in flood-prone areas south of I-10.
“Alabamians are no stranger to tropical weather and the significant damage these storms can do, even though our state is not currently in the direct line of impact. Locals will need to prepare their homes, businesses and personal property for imminent storm surge, heavy rain and flash flooding.
“I urge everyone to tune in to their trusted weather source, and pay attention to your local officials for updates regarding your area as they make further recommendations based off the unique needs of your community. … I ask everyone to use their best judgment and practice personal responsibility to ensure safety of themselves, their families and our first responders. Stay weather aware!”
The Coffee County EMA office said rainfall is still the biggest threat with this system. Predicted rainfall amounts have decreased between updates to 4-6 inches, but a slight adjustment in the track of the storm could change that significantly, Brown said.
“Once we get up to 8-10 inches, we would start worrying about river rain flooding,” the EMA Director told the commission. “Right now, they’re not projecting any, but it’s something that our folks in Elba do need to keep an eye on as this storm moves.”
A flash flood watch has been issued for the county until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Minor river flooding is possible, but, again, that may be dependent on the storm’s track.
There is a potential for isolated tornadoes through Tuesday.
Brown added that we’re in an active storm cycle.
“It’s a busy time of the year for storms. There are five of them out there that we’re watching – Hurricane Paulette; Tropical Depression Rene, we’ll watch that in 5-7 days; Sally; Tropical Storm Teddy, which is hopefully going out to sea so we don’t have to worry about that one; and Tropical Depression 21, which will be in 7-10 days.”
