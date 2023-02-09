Samford University recently recognize 2,022 students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Among those recognized are:
Ella Sawyer of Enterprise;
Katarina Gingrich of Enterprise;
Claire Drennen of Enterprise;
Tess McNeal of Enterprise; and,
Bailey Lankford of Troy.
Samford is a leading Christian university offering undergraduate programs grounded in the liberal arts with an array of nationally recognized graduate and professional schools.