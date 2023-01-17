Sanders awarded Community Awareness Organization Scholarship

Each year at the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration in Enterprise a student is awarded a scholarship from the Community Awareness Organization for academic excellence.

Honored at the “Celebration 2023” at the Enterprise Civic Center Sunday was Alijyana Sanders, a 2022 graduate of Enterprise High School.

The daughter of Kalandria and Arthur Riggs is attending college at the University of Alabama and was unable to attend the celebration. Her parents accepted the award on her behalf.

According to CAO Publicity Chairman and scholarship presenter Marge Simmons, Sanders is majoring in microbiology and maintains a 4.0 grade point average. Her career goal is to be a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Sanders graduated EHS with a grade point average of 4.32. Her extracurricular activities included membership in Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), EHS Big Blue Band, and Girls Supporting Girls, Simmons said. “She likes to read and was on the EHS softball team.”

Sanders’ extracurricular activities in college include membership in the Rural Minority Health Scholars Program, Minority Association for Pre-Medical Students, and the American Association for Microbiology

Simmons said Sanders gives back to the community through her involvement in Therapeutic Riding of Tuscaloosa, and the West Alabama Food Bank. While living in Tuscaloosa, Sanders attends the Adams Street Church of Christ.

“We are so grateful to have students in the school system who are achievers,’ Simmons said. “Through the donations over the years, we have been blessed to award substantial scholarships to deserving students as we honor Dr. King’s legacy through this tribute to academic excellence,” said Simmons. “Consistent investment in our children -financially and otherwise—is a treasure that blesses others for generations to come.”