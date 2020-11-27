 Skip to main content
Santa for Seniors 2020 request list
Santa for Seniors 2020 request list

Below is a list of items that will be on the request list for Santa for Seniors this year:

  • $75 donation for a set of groceries
  • $40 donation for a bucket of cleaning supplies to include laundry detergent
  • Paper products: toilet paper, paper towels & Kleenex (household size packs preferred due to clients limited storage)
  • Liquid Nutrition Ensure/Boost/Glucerna (all flavors)
  • Personal hygiene products (soap, lotion, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, razors, etc.)
  • Diapers/Pull-ups (all sizes) and wipes
  • Bed Pads
  • Shower bench with back
  • Shower chair/stool with back
  • Bedding sets (twin, X-long twin for hospital beds, full, queen and king)
  • Sheets (twin, X-long twin for hospital beds, full, queen and king)
  • Towels
  • Washcloths
  • Non-slip bathmats
  • Clothing for men and women
  • Gowns
  • Pajamas
  • Robes
  • Underwear
  • Socks

Groceries will be purchased in bulk by SARCOA , and all will receive  a cleaning bucket of supplies. Donations can be made online at sarcoa.org, mailed to 1075 South Brannon Stand Road in Dothan or made in-person during the collection days.

Collections days for Santa for Seniors 2020 will be Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Former National Guard Armory located at 2755 Choctaw Street in Dothan

For a contactless delivery, you may also have your donations delivered to SARCOA by an online source, i.e. Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohls etc.  Please have them delivered to the SARCOA address and specify no weekend deliveries.

Only new items will be accepted for donation.

