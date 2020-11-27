Santa for Seniors 2020 request list

Below is a list of items that will be on the request list for Santa for Seniors this year:

$75 donation for a set of groceries

$40 donation for a bucket of cleaning supplies to include laundry detergent

Paper products: toilet paper, paper towels & Kleenex (household size packs preferred due to clients limited storage)

Liquid Nutrition Ensure/Boost/Glucerna (all flavors)

Personal hygiene products (soap, lotion, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, razors, etc.)

Diapers/Pull-ups (all sizes) and wipes

Bed Pads

Shower bench with back

Shower chair/stool with back

Bedding sets (twin, X-long twin for hospital beds, full, queen and king)

Sheets (twin, X-long twin for hospital beds, full, queen and king)

Towels

Washcloths

Non-slip bathmats

Clothing for men and women

Gowns

Pajamas

Robes

Underwear

Socks

Groceries will be purchased in bulk by SARCOA , and all will receive a cleaning bucket of supplies. Donations can be made online at sarcoa.org, mailed to 1075 South Brannon Stand Road in Dothan or made in-person during the collection days.