SAR displays POW/MIA tables at local businesses
111021-ent-table-p1

Wiregrass SAR Chapter President Travis Parker and Mayor William Cooper stand next to the POW/MIA table displayed at Enterprise City Hall.

 PHOTO BY KAY KIRKLAND

The Wiregrass Sons of the American Revolution Chapter has put several POW/MIA Missing Man tables at restaurants and other businesses in the Enterprise area.

“The tables are a way that our local businesses can show our Military Family that whether they are a Veteran or on Active Duty, that the Community appreciates their Sacrifice,” stated Chapter President Travis Parker.

Parker, the organizer of the project several years ago, said the idea came to him during a meeting at the American Legion Hall about five years ago.

“I was staring at the POW/MIA table we have set up for the meetings,” he said. “I thought a similar version of this would be nice to put in various businesses in the area.”

The tables will be set up for a few days before specific holidays (Veterans Day, Memorial Day and 4th of July) and taken down after the event. Any business interested in having a table for the next holiday, please contact info@CoffeeCountyVeterans.org.

