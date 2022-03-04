SAR hears presentation

At the February meeting of the Sons of the American Revolution, Dr. Jack Anderson provided the group with a most interesting program of two Revolutionary War Battles which occurred within present-day Alabama. At the conclusion of the French and Indian War, a large portion of the Gulf Coast, including the land which Mobile and Spanish Fort now occupies, was ceded to the British when the Treaty of Paris was signed in 1763. During the American Revolutionary War (1774-1783), after the Spanish took Mobile and the surrounding areas in the Battle of Fort Charlotte (Fort Conde) in 1780, a Spanish military fort was built on the site of an old French trading post on the east side of the bay. This “Spanish Fort” was the site of a counterattack by British forces dispatched from Pensacola, Florida in 1781. The British were unsuccessful in their attempt to recapture the area. While colonists were not involved these battles between the Spanish and British. These two English defeats led to the eventual fall of Pensacola and removal the British from West Florida.