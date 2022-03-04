SAR hears presentation

At the February meeting of the Sons of the American Revolution, Dr. Jack Anderson provided the group with a most interesting program of two Revolutionary War Battles which occurred within present-day Alabama. At the conclusion of the French and Indian War, a large portion of the Gulf Coast, including the land which Mobile and Spanish Fort now occupies, was ceded to the British when the Treaty of Paris was signed in 1763. During the American Revolutionary War (1774-1783), after the Spanish took Mobile and the surrounding areas in the Battle of Fort Charlotte (Fort Conde) in 1780, a Spanish military fort was built on the site of an old French trading post on the east side of the bay. This “Spanish Fort” was the site of a counterattack by British forces dispatched from Pensacola, Florida in 1781. The British were unsuccessful in their attempt to recapture the area. While colonists were not involved these battles between the Spanish and British. These two English defeats led to the eventual fall of Pensacola and removal the British from West Florida.
Also at the meeting, President Travis Parker reported that the submission form for the U.S.S. Stark Award had been submitted and the Wiregrass Chapter was second in the state in Points. Its purpose is to recognize outstanding chapters and outstanding state societies within the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution for their participation with the Veteran community and supporting activities of the NSSAR Veterans Committee.
As Chair of the State Veterans Committee, Parker announced that the Chapter, as well as the state, were members of the USA Vietnam War Commemoration Program. Along with the VVA and other VSO’s, the SAR will be honoring the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War on March 29th. Many present and past members of the Chapter were in the military during this war.
The objective of the Sons of the American Revolution is to preserve the history and the ideals of the American Revolution. The Chapter conducts several annual events, such as Wreaths Across America and the 9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony, as well as makes donations and awards to various groups. It meets once a month and anyone interested can contact Travis Parker at 334-494-7846.