SAR holds annual Christmas Awards Luncheon

The Wiregrass Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution had its annual Christmas Awards Luncheon at the Enterprise Country Club this year. New officers were installed and several individual members were recognized.

A very interesting program was given by new member Paul Olsen recounting his tour of duty as a Sentinel for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This is a very prestigious position in the Military.

The 2022 Officers are President Travis Parker, Vice-president Bob Cooper, Secretary & Registrar John Wallace, Treasurer, Michael Lait, Chaplain Perry Vickers and Sgt-at-Arms Jack Anderson. Certificates of Appreciation were presented by President Parker to the 2021 Officers.

The “Good Citizenship Medal” is given for work that is not necessarily SAR work. The Award was presented to Bob Cooper for his vast work with Veterans over the years.

The “Bronze Roger Sherman Medal” was presented to Jim Gilmer for his work as Secretary in 2020 and Jack Anderson for his work as Sgt-at-Arms in 2021.

Two “Distinguished Chapter Service Medals” were presented by the President to members who have been a great deal of assistance to him in the performance of his duties. The recipients were Perry Vickers for his outstanding Newsletter and to John Ray Fuller for his continued work with the ROTC Awards Program.