 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Eye Center South & Vision Center South
SAR holds annual Christmas Awards Luncheon
0 Comments

SAR holds annual Christmas Awards Luncheon

  • 0

The Wiregrass Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution had its annual Christmas Awards Luncheon at the Enterprise Country Club this year. New officers were installed and several individual members were recognized.

A very interesting program was given by new member Paul Olsen recounting his tour of duty as a Sentinel for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This is a very prestigious position in the Military.

The 2022 Officers are President Travis Parker, Vice-president Bob Cooper, Secretary & Registrar John Wallace, Treasurer, Michael Lait, Chaplain Perry Vickers and Sgt-at-Arms Jack Anderson. Certificates of Appreciation were presented by President Parker to the 2021 Officers.

The “Good Citizenship Medal” is given for work that is not necessarily SAR work. The Award was presented to Bob Cooper for his vast work with Veterans over the years.

The “Bronze Roger Sherman Medal” was presented to Jim Gilmer for his work as Secretary in 2020 and Jack Anderson for his work as Sgt-at-Arms in 2021.

Two “Distinguished Chapter Service Medals” were presented by the President to members who have been a great deal of assistance to him in the performance of his duties. The recipients were Perry Vickers for his outstanding Newsletter and to John Ray Fuller for his continued work with the ROTC Awards Program.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City offices closed for Christmas
News

City offices closed for Christmas

  • Updated

All non-essential City of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, for Christmas holidays. Th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert