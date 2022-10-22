Saturday a very tasteful barbeque day Chapel United Methodist Church

It’s just one day after Oct. 22, 2022, and yesterday has already taken its place in history and these words are being written before yesterday was a day.

Say what?

Let’s explore October 22 historically to see what yesterday competed against to rank second on the House of Adams’ scale of most notable events:

On October 22,

1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as first elected President of the Texas Republic.

1861, first telegraph line connected West and East coasts.

1879, T. Alva Edison perfected carbonized cotton filament light bulbs.

1883, First New York Horse Show was held in Madison Square Garden while the Original Metropolitan Opera House grandly opened with “Faust.”

1885, John Ward/several teammates secretly formed the Brotherhood of Professional Base Ball Players, the first players’ union.

1897, World’s first car dealership opened in London.

1906, Henry Ford became Ford Motor Co. president.

1907, Ringling Brothers’ Greatest Show on Earth bought Barnum & Bailey Circus (elephants and all).

1934, Bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd was shot and killed by FBI agents one year after John Dillinger robbed Central National Bank of $75,000.

1939, NBC aired the first network-televised pro football game; Brooklyn’s Dodgers beat Philadelphia’s Eagles, 23-14 at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field.

1942 “Now Voyager” starring Bette Davis, Paul Henreid and Claude Raines, winner of three Academy Awards, premiered in New York.

1962, President John F. Kennedy addressing the Cuban Missile Crisis, announced naval blockade of Cuba.

1964, U.S. performed an underground nuclear test near Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

1969, Paul McCartney denied greatly-exaggerated rumors of his death.

1979, Walt Disney World’s 100-millionth guest arrived.

1984, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Ken Stabler retired after 17 seasons.

1992, Atlanta’s Braves became the first American team to win a World Series game outside the U. S., beating the Blue Jays, 7-2 in Game 5 in Toronto.

2016, AT&T bought Time Warner for $85.4 billion.

Nope, none of these beats yesterday.

On Oct. 22, 1903, Curly Howard of the Three Stooges was born in Brooklyn.

Not it.

On Oct. 22, 1992, comedic actor Cleavon Little (“Blazing Saddles”) (53), and one of sports’ all-time best announcers, Harold “Red” Barber (84), both died.

Not it. Not it.

So, what it was?

It was Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church’s 2022 Fall barbecue.

In the mid-1970s, the late Rush Armour explained Wesley Chapel still used the same method of cooking hogs and chickens, making stew, rice, hash, slaw and barbecue sauce church members started with in 1888.

Can’t prove that here but can attest to the supreme quality of the ’cue for at least 60 years, after frequently standing in lines during cold/hot/rainy/windy/sunny/cloudy Saturday conditions for plates; weather never mattered, never will.

Nowadays, streamlined plate pick-up procedures feature minimal waiting, if any.

Your scribe’s devoured pork barbecue in at least 12 states, in eateries boasting “World’s Best Barbecue!”

They lied.

All of ’em.

Wesley Chapel’s the place.

Yes, yesterday temporarily ranks second all-time, behind the perfect Saturday in the late-’70s when Carmichael Masonic Lodge also sold plates on the best HoA day ever.

Doubleheader.

Wesley Chapel plans to sell plates again in Spring 2023.

Gotta eat two more plates from yesterday first.

Then take two more naps …