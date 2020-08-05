Save-the-Date for “Enterprise Eats - Restaurant Week”

Get your silverware ready and save-the-date. “Enterprise Eats - Restaurant Week” is coming to a table, curbside takeout or drive-thru near you Aug. 14 through 23, 2020.

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Enterprise and the City of Enterprise Tourism programs are teaming up with the State of Alabama Tourism Department to showcase and support our local restaurants during this annual event.

Restaurants around the state invite diners to experience the wonderful culinary scene of Sweet Home Alabama, which includes Enterprise’s own Cutts Restaurants and The Rawls. These unique local restaurants are featured in the popular "100 Dishes To Eat in Alabama Before You Die" brochure.

During this event, diners will enjoy some of the best food and beverages the area has to offer at special prices. “This is a great opportunity for participants to explore all the great places to eat in Enterprise,” said Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doerer. “We are encouraging everyone to support their favorite go-to places and to try a few new places to dine out or take out, too!”

The goal of “Enterprise Eats - Restaurant Week” is to help local restaurants gain exposure through social media promotions and to attract new patrons through experiencing their food. Participants will include member restaurants and pubs from Chamber and Main Street Enterprise ranging from fast-food spots to five-star dining establishments.

Restaurants will offer special dishes and deals throughout the 10-day, two-weekend event. Those specials will be highlighted on the Chamber, Main Street and Visit Enterprise social media and website accounts, as well as on the “Enterprise Eats - Restaurant Week” event page on Facebook.