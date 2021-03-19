School board to proceed with turf installation at Wildcat Stadium

When the board learned last summer that state funds would become available later in the school year, Faught said they wanted to get a jump on starting projects in order to get ahead of the rising prices for building materials, supplies and labor since the capital plan had already been approved. They began consulting with engineers and architects in the summer, and he said the goal was to get through the design phase in the fall and be ready to begin early this year.

“The most important projects are not the ones we’re currently working on over at EHS with the turf or even the ball fields, it’s the HVAC systems that need to be installed, the roofing projects and the massive amount of windows that need to be replaced within this school system, not to mention the storm shelter we plan to build over at ECTC,” Faught said. “The issue is that supplies are in big demand right now. Prices are skyrocketing right before our very eyes. We’re paying an upwards of triple for certain building materials that we paid just months before, and this is being driven by several things: COVID, large number of hurricanes that hit the southeastern part of the United States last year and fuel prices driving things up.