School board to proceed with turf installation at Wildcat Stadium

Despite pushback and concerns from parents and students alike, the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education has decided to go forward with installing synthetic turf at Wildcat stadium, disrupting the remainder of the home games for the soccer teams and potentially displacing graduation.
At last Friday’s noon board meeting, Makayla Thomas, senior class president, and Dr. Lyn Diefenderfer appeared before the board to request that they reconsider postponing the project until after graduation.
Speaking on behalf of the graduating class, Thomas said graduating in their home stadium was something they were looking forward to after a year of uncertainty.
“This year has been hard on all of us, we all know that. We can’t see each other…any sort of sense of normalcy has been taken away from us,” she said. “The class of 2020 had it in the height of the pandemic, so this is something we thought would happen, but now due to the installation of the turf on the field we might not be able to graduate at Wildcat Stadium—the one place that we knew we were going to be able to graduate this year.
“We’re frustrated. We’re upset. We’re asking for the postponement of the installation. We just need some tradition this year, and this would be enough. At the moment, prom may not happen. Everything else has been taken. We just continue to ask that you consider us in your decision to postpone this.”
After she finished speaking, Thomas handed out a letter to each board member and asked that they read it and take it into consideration.
Diefenderfer, who has a son graduating with this year’s class, highlighted the invisible effects of COVID-19 in her plea and all that the students have lost.
“As a physician, I have witnessed the physical effects of COVID, but also the mental aspects, particularly in adolescents, to include depression, suicide attempts and an overwhelming sense of loss. I want you to consider for a moment the loss that these students have experienced over the past year,” she said. “Let me name a few: a normal classroom where you can sit next to your friends, congregate in the hallways, where you can have lunch with your friends in the lunchroom, a student section at football games, a homecoming dance. Many seniors couldn’t get basketball tickets because of COVID restrictions. No pep rallies, and despite all of these losses, these students have been patient. They have endured, and they have held themselves up with poise.
“And now, at what appears to be close to the end of this pandemic where vaccines are readily available, restrictions are being lifted and we can have almost, if not a totally normal, graduation. They want normalcy and tradition, and that tradition has always been in this city walking across your home football field and across that stage to receive your diploma. After 13 years of education, they’ve earned it.”
Diefenderfer also took the soccer teams’ 10 senior girls and six senior boys into account in her reasoning.
“(They) very much want to complete their high school senior soccer career on their home field, and they have every right to do so, and that’s not Bates Memorial,” she said.
As a physician, Diefenderfer said she understands the necessity of fiscal responsibility, but that some things are more important.
“There are many times in our hospital where I keep patients in the hospital because families have to prepare for them to come home. Our hospital loses money on those patients, but we do it because it’s the right thing to do,” she said. “You are servants to these students and to their families. I understand there may be some financial reasons to not delay this, but let me express to you, as a parent and as a taxpayer, I don’t care. Please delay this installation until after graduation to provide these students with a sense of normalcy and tradition during a time where they have been met with challenges that we as adults, in our lifetime, have never experienced.”
Although the board and superintendent usually do not comment during the meeting after requests to appear, Superintendent Greg Faught said he felt like they were owed an explanation as to why the decision was initially made to go forward with the project at this time.
When the board learned last summer that state funds would become available later in the school year, Faught said they wanted to get a jump on starting projects in order to get ahead of the rising prices for building materials, supplies and labor since the capital plan had already been approved. They began consulting with engineers and architects in the summer, and he said the goal was to get through the design phase in the fall and be ready to begin early this year.
“The most important projects are not the ones we’re currently working on over at EHS with the turf or even the ball fields, it’s the HVAC systems that need to be installed, the roofing projects and the massive amount of windows that need to be replaced within this school system, not to mention the storm shelter we plan to build over at ECTC,” Faught said. “The issue is that supplies are in big demand right now. Prices are skyrocketing right before our very eyes. We’re paying an upwards of triple for certain building materials that we paid just months before, and this is being driven by several things: COVID, large number of hurricanes that hit the southeastern part of the United States last year and fuel prices driving things up.
“In this environment, getting things pushed through all the red tape that’s involved in getting a school project started has slowed down to a snail’s pace. Our plan was to get this project over at the fields started in January, which would have given us plenty of time to complete the project before graduation, but as things went along, we began to realize it would be a problem.”
Faught said after they received the bid offer, he wanted to call a board meeting to accept the bid and acquire the “very best prices” for the project. He added that, to his knowledge, the bids were good for 30 days, and certain bids that involve large involve large portions of things like lumber and metal products could potentially only be good for just 30 minutes.
“Our thought was, if this project is not complete, Bates Memorial Stadium would be a good option, but clearly that’s not the case for some, and I understand that. Our first choice is Wildcat Stadium, that’s where we would like to have it,” he continued. “The decision to start it now is to keep the taxpayer in mind, and our job is to be good stewards of the money that’s being spent within this school system.”
After learning of the concerns, he said he reached out to their consultants and contractor with the idea to buy the supplies now and store them “for an ancillary cost” and start the project after graduation.
“What I learned this morning is that it’s not doable. We’ve got a signed agreement, we accepted the bid as a board, and the project is moving forward,” Faught said. “If we were to wait until after, we would have to re-bid it because of the prices. The company, the contractor, is saying that we’ll lose our shirts on this deal and will have to bid it back out, but this is an option. But, at what expense? We don’t know. Right now, prices are rising, and they’re not rising slowly. They’re rising rapidly.”
Though he said the contractor is “optimistic” that if they can get started now, they can get finished before graduation, he acknowledged that does not resolve the situation with the soccer team; however, the root problem remains the same: cost.
“There are still some soccer games to the played on that field, and it looked like there were only a couple left to be played at home. There was talk about this being about football and this project being chosen over students, and I can promise you that’s not the case,” he said. “Rick Darlington (head football coach) would love to play at Bates Memorial Stadium; he talks about it all the time, so that’s not the issue. The issue is trying to acquire the best prices for the school system so we can move forward with plans and projects.”
When discussing alternative locations for graduation and the remaining home soccer games, Faught said they thought Bates Memorial would be an acceptable location because of the history and nostalgia of the venue.
“Our first choice is Wildcat Stadium, and it makes me proud that you want to be there. I thought (Bates) would be a good alternative if we couldn’t get in there (Wildcat Stadium) because it’s a nostalgic place,” he said. “Thousands and thousands of Enterprise graduates have walked across that field, and it felt like, in a crunch, that would be an acceptable venue.”
After requesting to ask a follow-up question, Diefenderfer said that Bates Memorial might be nostalgic for her, but not to her son.
“My son was born after the tornado so it means nothing to him. What’s the urgency of Astroturf when we had football on grass for as long as I’ve been here?” she said.
Faught answered that maintenance costs, estimated to be in excess of $100,000 a year, and the safety of student athletes were the driving factor in starting this particular project as soon as possible.
“Some of the soccer parents may be able to attest to this, but when that field gets the water that’s required to keep it looking good, it gets boggy from about 15 to 20 yards in from each sideline and creates an unsafe situation,” he said. “Over time, the turf is supposed to be a lot less maintenance, therefore cheaper. The infill that we’re choosing is a more natural product so it remains a lot cooler than traditional Astroturf fields, and we feel like it’s a more playable, consistent, safer field for our student athletes.
“That field gets so much traffic—varsity season, JV and ninth grade football, junior high games, soccer—so after soccer is over, that field gets very, very difficult to recover in time and get it ready for graduation. Some years it looks better than others depending on the weather, but those are primarily the reasons.”