School bus involved in 3-vehicle crash

Three students were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries after the school bus they were riding in overturned, according to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The three-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Rucker Boulevard. Trooper Kendra McKinney said a 2016 Subaru coupe was stopped in the left passing lane when a Chevrolet Tahoe rear-ended the Subaru. The school bus swerved to prevent hitting the Chevrolet, overcorrected and overturned.

It remains unclear how many students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No further details were released as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.