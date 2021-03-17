 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schools can win up to $2,500 in video contest
0 comments

Schools can win up to $2,500 in video contest

  • 0

Omaha, Neb. – WoodmenLife is sponsoring its fifth “America Is…” Video Contest, which aims to foster patriotism in elementary school students and show pride in their school and community. Students and school representatives across the nation have the opportunity to win up to $2,500 for their school.

This year’s theme is “America, the Beautiful,” and classrooms in grades K through eighth can submit original, up-to-60-second videos illustrating the contest theme. Students featured in video entries must be wearing masks or other appropriate facial coverings, per CDC COVID-19 guidelines, to be eligible.

After such a unique year in 2020, WoodmenLife wants to provide a way for students to showcase their creativity and help give back to their schools at the same time. All elementary school classroom teachers, band directors, coaches, principals, and school-affiliated organizations are eligible to participate.

Videos can be submitted between March 15 and April 5 through the WoodmenLife corporate Facebook page. Voting for the winners will then take place April 7 through 12 on the same page, and the top three entries will be announced on April 15. The cash prizes are:

Grand Prize: $2,500

Second Place: $1,500

Third Place: $1,000

For full contest rules and details and to submit video entries, please visit Facebook.com/WoodmenLife.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Kinston reports 2 cases of COVID-19

Coffee County Schools announced Thursday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that just two additional confirmed ca…

News

EHS Blue golf team wins two

Enterprise High School’s boys’ golf teams had a busy week playing in two tournaments. The Wildcats got close to EHS coach Rex Bynum’s target t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert