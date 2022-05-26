Scott Byrd wins Coffee County sheriff's race

Three Coffee County incumbents came up short in Tuesday’s local primary races.

Sheriff Dave Sutton, Coroner Robert Preachers and Coffee County Board of Education member Wendy Massey all lost re-election in their respective races.

According to unofficial election results posted on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, Scott Byrd won the sheriff’s race with 6,111 votes or 65.2%, with Sutton following with 3,257 votes or 34.7%.

In the race for the District No. 4 member of the Coffee County Board of Education, Rhonda Strickland won against Massey, receiving 810 votes to Massey’s 576.

The race for coroner was close, with Arnold Woodham receiving 4,574 votes or 50.25% and incumbent Preachers receiving 4,529 or 49.75%. The election saw a voter turnout of around 28%. The website shows 10,413 out of the 36,273 registered voters in the county participated in Tuesday’s election.