The Scouts of Troop 150 placed 152 flags in front of Greenhill Presbyterian Church for “Operation We Remember” to keep the issue of Veterans Suicide in front of the public and a reminder that someone can call 988 for help.

“Operation We Remember” is a partnership of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and the Alabama Department of Mental Health to bring awareness to the veteran’s suicide prevention awareness campaign during which participants throughout the state display 152 American flags to serve as a visual reminder that suicide knows no boundaries.

The flags symbolize and honor the 152 veterans in Alabama who lost their lives to suicide in 2020.

Locally the project is sponsored by Southeast Alabama AMVETS Post 7, Military Support Group, Coffee County Veterans, South Central Alabama Mental Health, and Travis Realty.

The local “Operation We Remember” group invites any entity interested in having one of the displays for a few weeks in front of their facility, to call (334) 494–7846, or email info@coffeecountysveterans.org.