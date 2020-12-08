Searcy named EHS Teacher of the Month for December

Enterprise High School and The Enterprise Ledger recognizes the December Teacher of the Month, Jason Searcy.

Searcy currently teaches tenth and eleventh grade U.S. history. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Birmingham Southern College in 1999. After deciding to make a career change, he went back to school and earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education-History from Troy University and gained his master’s degree in the subject in 2008.

He began his teaching career in 2003 at Dale County High School teaching computer applications for the Career Education program. Searcy taught world history and U.S. history at Wicksburg High School for the first half of 2006 before moving over to Dauphin Junior High for the remainder of the school year until 2013. He transferred to EHS at the end of the school year in 2013 and has remained there since.

Searcy grew up in Ozark and moved to Enterprise in 2001. He worked in the banking industry after college before making the career change, one he credits to Joanne Knight Carrol, his former AP U.S. history teacher.

Searcy celebrated his 16-year teaching anniversary this year—a year that has been unlike any other so far—and is proof that no one ever really stops learning.