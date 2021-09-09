Second annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony is Saturday

The second Patriot Day ceremony in remembrance of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001 is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Johnny Henderson Park.

The ceremony features a display of 2,977 flags placed in honor of the ones who died in the attacks, to include 400 fire and police personnel, and Sheriff Dave Sutton will be the keynote speaker. The 13 servicemembers recently killed in Afghanistan will also be recognized.

Other honored guests set to be featured during the ceremony are City Councilman Greg Padgett, State Rep. Andrew Sorells, U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, former Fire Chief Byron Herring, Police Chief Michael Moore and Fire Chief Chris Davis. Local radio personality Jerome Jackson will be the Master of Ceremonies.

The local Chapters of the Sons and the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring the event as an event of the “America 250” Program, a six year series of various types of events leading up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. It is co-sponsored by Coffee County Veterans and Travis Realty.

For more information, contact Travis Parker at 334-494-7846.

