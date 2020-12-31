Second stimulus payments on the way

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Tuesday evening that the Treasury Department has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve and that some individuals may see direct deposits as early as Monday night.
On Wednesday, the government began mailing paper checks to those without government-registered bank accounts.
Mnuchin called the payments “an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.”
The stimulus, or Economic Impact Payments, gives $600 to individuals and qualifying children and $1,200 to married couples. Individuals with a 2019 adjusted gross income up to $75,000 and married couples filing joint returns with a combined income up to $150,000 will receive the full amount, and reduced payments will be issued to higher earners.
With the system already in place thanks to the first round of relief checks issued in March ($1,200 for individuals, $500 for dependents and $2,400 for couples), officials expect the process to be faster and smoother.
“Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families,” Mnuchin said.
The payments start as some in the Senate fight to pass legislation that will increase direct payments in the year-end coronavirus relief package to $2,000, a measure President Trump has been pushing for. The House already approved a bill to do so.
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s attempt to unanimously pass a bill that would bump up the direct payments to $2,000.
After the move, Trump tweeted, “Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 – Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!”
Later Tuesday afternoon, McConnell introduced a bill that would combine increased direct payments with two other of Trump’s recent demands: a repeal of the online liability protections known as Section 230 and the establishment of a commission to study voter fraud, though no evidence for the latter has been presented to date.
A growing number of Republican senators support the higher check amount, including Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia, whose Jan. 5 runoff races against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will determine partisan control of the Senate next year.
Supporters of the larger checks cite rising unemployment as a result of local government-ordered business closures due to the pandemic, while opponents of increasing the check amount say the boost would heap an estimated $463 billion onto the national debt and increase inflation.