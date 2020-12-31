Second stimulus payments on the way

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Tuesday evening that the Treasury Department has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve and that some individuals may see direct deposits as early as Monday night.

On Wednesday, the government began mailing paper checks to those without government-registered bank accounts.

Mnuchin called the payments “an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.”

The stimulus, or Economic Impact Payments, gives $600 to individuals and qualifying children and $1,200 to married couples. Individuals with a 2019 adjusted gross income up to $75,000 and married couples filing joint returns with a combined income up to $150,000 will receive the full amount, and reduced payments will be issued to higher earners.

With the system already in place thanks to the first round of relief checks issued in March ($1,200 for individuals, $500 for dependents and $2,400 for couples), officials expect the process to be faster and smoother.

“Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families,” Mnuchin said.