Secretary of State begins evaluation of Alabama Registrars

On Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s Office began its tour of all 67 counties in an effort to evaluate the performances of all 201 Registrars in the State of Alabama.

Following the November 3, 2020 General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill has begun the process of analyzing all former election procedures to see that the best practices are followed moving forward.

“We are extraordinarily proud of the election that was conducted on November 3. However, there is always room for improvement,” stated Secretary Merrill. “Every agent of the state, especially those paid by taxpayer dollars, should be held accountable and assessed accordingly. Together, we are working towards an even more effective and efficient elections process every single day.”

Section 17-4-35 of the Code of Alabama requires the Supervisor of Voter Registration to evaluate Registrars on the performance of their lawful functions. Section 17-3-2 requires the Secretary of State to prescribe guidelines to assist the State Board of Appointment to determine the qualifications of the members of the Boards of Registrars.

The qualifications are as follows: