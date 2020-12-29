Secretary of State’s Office Cuts Filing Fees for Alabama Businesses

MONTGOMERY – Following the enactment of Act 2020-73, business owners will file formation, amendment and dissolution documents directly with the Secretary of State’s Office beginning Jan. 1.
“I am proud of our continued efforts to remove the red tape that has long encumbered Alabama businesses,” stated Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “With the help of the Alabama Legislature, and specifically State Representative Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), we are working every day to provide a more efficient, streamlined process.”
Businesses will soon be able to visit the Secretary of State’s website where they will be able to file all formation, amendment and dissolution documents, as opposed to filing with the county probate office and then with the Secretary of State.
Formation and dissolution documents may be filed electronically, while amendment documents may be downloaded and then mailed in, which was made by possible through the help of NIC subsidiary Alabama Interactive.
Previously, business owners would have to pay county and state fees anytime a filing was processed. County fees ranged from $25 to $83, based on the document and county.
“Our office is proud to provide this one-stop shop for business owners. As we navigate these difficult times, government should be working to assist the American people – not hinder them further. As we approach the 2021 Legislative Session, I look forward to advancing more legislation that will further support Alabama’s business community,” Merrill said.
In addition to cutting filing fees, he has prioritized expediting the filing process for businesses. For the last 234 consecutive weeks, the Office of the Secretary of State has provided same-day business filings, greatly increasing the opportunity for economic growth and development in Alabama. Prior to Merrill taking office, it took up to seven months to file a business with the Secretary of State’s Office.