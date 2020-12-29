Secretary of State’s Office Cuts Filing Fees for Alabama Businesses

MONTGOMERY – Following the enactment of Act 2020-73, business owners will file formation, amendment and dissolution documents directly with the Secretary of State’s Office beginning Jan. 1.

“I am proud of our continued efforts to remove the red tape that has long encumbered Alabama businesses,” stated Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “With the help of the Alabama Legislature, and specifically State Representative Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), we are working every day to provide a more efficient, streamlined process.”

Businesses will soon be able to visit the Secretary of State’s website where they will be able to file all formation, amendment and dissolution documents, as opposed to filing with the county probate office and then with the Secretary of State.

Formation and dissolution documents may be filed electronically, while amendment documents may be downloaded and then mailed in, which was made by possible through the help of NIC subsidiary Alabama Interactive.