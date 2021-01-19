Secretary of State’s Office Receives First Clear Financial Audit in 14 Years

Friday morning, the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts released the Office of the Secretary of State’s perfect financial audit, marking the first time in more than 14 years that the Secretary of State’s Office had complied with all financial obligations and responsibilities.

Prior to Secretary of State John H. Merrill taking office in January of 2015, the agency’s financial operations were on the decline. In the 2005-2007 report, one discrepancy was found, in the 2007-2009 report, three discrepancies were found, and seven discrepancies were found during the period ranging from 2009-2015. These issues ranged from not maintaining personal receipts, not establishing a comprehensive disaster recovery plan, not creating a backup voter registration database, not administering Help America Vote Act funds appropriately, not limiting access to company credit cards, and worse.