Secretary of State to speak at Republican Women meeting

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is slated to be the guest speaker at the March 17 meeting of the Republican Women of Coffee County.

On Nov. 4, 2014, Merrill was elected as Alabama’s Secretary of State with 65 percent of the vote, winning in 53 of Alabama’s 67 counties. He was inaugurated as Alabama’s 53rd Secretary of State on Jan. 19, 2015. He was re-elected to serve as Secretary of State in 2018 with 61 percent of the vote.

In February 2020, he was elected Chair of the Republican Secretaries of State Commission, and in 2021, he was selected by the Republican State Leadership Committee to chair the National Commission on Election Integrity. This group introduced best practices in election administration throughout the nation.

Under Secretary Merrill’s leadership, Alabama has been nationally recognized as the premier state in election administration.

RWCC meets at the Enterprise Country Club located at 3000 Ozark Highway. Social time begins at 11 a.m., and an optional $12 lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The program begins at approximately noon. Social distancing will be observed, temperatures will be taken before entering, and per Governor Ivey’s directive, masks should be worn except while eating.

Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, contact Jan at 334-494-3763 or rwccreservations@gmail.com.