Select Soccer boys win championship

Enterprise Select Soccer Club’s 12U ESS 09 boys’ team came home champions after going a perfect 3-0 at the Perdido Soccer Shootout in Foley last weekend.

The boys’ team, with the help of two girls from the 12U girls’ team—Elle Cadden and Georgia Goodson—opened the tournament on Saturday with a close 3-2 win against the Gulf Coast Texans 09 Red. ESS 09 played strong in their second match and came away with a 4-1 victory against Bartlett SC 09 from Tennessee.

The two victories on Saturday put ESS 09 straight into the championship match on Sunday featuring a rematch against the Gulf Coast Texans 09 Red. Both teams played hard, but ESS 09 won the championship with a 3-1 victory.

Marco Lascano, Select Club president and founder, said, “They’ve come close to winning the championship in previous tournaments. I’m very proud that they finally won one. They deserve it! I’m also very proud of the two girls that guest played and helped our boys.”

To register or for club information visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com or email Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com