Senate leadership highlights legislative priorities as Senate resumes session

“Members in both the Senate and House showed up throughout the first two weeks of the legislative session determined to deliver impactful results to the people of Alabama,” Scofield said. “After last week’s break from session, our members are ready to return with the same attitude, committed to working with purpose and passing meaningful legislation to serve all Alabamians.”

“The Alabama Innovation Commission, which I have the privilege of serving on with my colleague in the House, Chairman Bill Poole, has several important measures it is working on to continue its mission to strengthen and grow Alabama’s economy. Additionally, the Senate will continue to do what it already has been doing since this session commenced at the beginning of the month: taking up and considering important bills related to economic development and economic recovery for our state. Now more than ever, efforts related to economic development will be absolutely critical for Alabamians as we recover from this pandemic and create an economy that works for Alabamians.”