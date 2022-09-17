Senior bowlers ‘strike’ up friendships during weekly league

Mike Porterfield cites fun, fellowship, and exercise for his participation in the Senior Bowling League that meets weekly at Bowl Weevil Lanes and Amusements in Enterprise.

The retired Army aviator is among those who shows up on Wednesdays at the bowling lanes, formerly known as Boland Lanes, located at 1505 East Park Avenue, Highway 84 East.

The Senior Bowling League is open to anyone 55 years old or older. The group meets from the first Wednesday following Labor Day until May. “To join, just come any Wednesday from 9 until 11 a.m. and we’ll get you going,” Porterfield said. “Experienced bowlers are always available to help new participants.”

In bowling, a strike means that all 10 of the bowling pins are knocked down by the bowling ball on the first ball roll of a frame. In order to make the game more fun, the Bowl Weevil senior league bowlers count getting nine of the pins knocked down on the first try a strike. “It makes it more fun that way,” said Willie Gniposky, who has been bowling for 25 years. “This is not competitive. There is no prize money involved. It’s exercise — and it’s fun.”

Retired after a career in Michigan, Gniposky moved to the Wiregrass in 1997 to be near family and friends and began bowling with the group about six months later and has been bowling regularly since.

There is one exception to the nine-pin strike rule, Gniposky said. That exception is for Senior League bowler Grace Collin, who at the age of 95 is allowed an eight-pin strike.

Collin had already garnered two eight-pin strikes within for first hour of bowling Wednesday. “Please let everyone know that eight-pin strike is the rule for anyone over the age of 90,” the mother of four said.

Born a Dutch citizen in Indonesia, Collin and her husband immigrated to the United States in 1956. After living in Virginia and California, Collin moved to Alabama in 1992 after her eldest son, Hop, was assigned to Fort Rucker as a tech rep for the OH-58D at Hanchey Field. Hop Collin said he began bowling with the senior league about six years ago.

Grace Collin’s two strikes were followed by a gutter ball and she shakes her head. “Well, it happens,” she said.

Grace Collin said she had bowled and played tennis since youth but tennis took precedence until she joined the Senior League here. Being part of the league keeps her active, she said. “I tell anyone if they want to visit me, come here on Wednesdays.”

The $6 cost each week for the senior bowlers includes shoes. The snack bar is open during the senior bowling event. For information call (334) 347-8953 Wednesdays after 9 a.m. or Boll Weevil Lanes after 4 p.m. daily.

The senior league is at least 25 years old but none of the Wednesday bowlers knew exactly when it started.

Butch Lints, who retired from bowling alley management last year, was on hand Wednesday to help the bowlers. “I’ve been here for 23 years, and the Senior Bowling League was here when I started,” Lints said. “There is no question: They have a great time.”