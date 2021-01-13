Senior walk-on leaves a legacy

“He was working at a grocery store, he was working at a pizza place, just working all the time. He bugged me every time I’d see him going to get pizza, every time I’d go to Grocery Advantage,” Wilson said. “He’d be like, ‘Coach, I wanna play.’ And I was like, ‘Man, you don’t wanna play. You work all the time! There’s no way you can work as much as you work and then be able to put the time in with this football stuff we have going on.’ I’m talking about three or four times, just bugging me to death about it asking if I’d talked to Coach D (Rick Darlington) yet. Finally, I realized he was real serious about playing. He was going to be a senior, he’s never played before, let’s see what he can do.”