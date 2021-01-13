Senior walk-on leaves a legacy

Dakotah Barber, an offensive lineman who played his first and only season with the Enterprise Wildcat football team this year, left his mark on the program and his coaches wishing they’d had him longer.
Keaton Wilson, offensive line coach, developed a relationship with Barber well before he stepped foot on the field.
“He was working at a grocery store, he was working at a pizza place, just working all the time. He bugged me every time I’d see him going to get pizza, every time I’d go to Grocery Advantage,” Wilson said. “He’d be like, ‘Coach, I wanna play.’ And I was like, ‘Man, you don’t wanna play. You work all the time! There’s no way you can work as much as you work and then be able to put the time in with this football stuff we have going on.’ I’m talking about three or four times, just bugging me to death about it asking if I’d talked to Coach D (Rick Darlington) yet. Finally, I realized he was real serious about playing. He was going to be a senior, he’s never played before, let’s see what he can do.”
Barber made the team and started out on the offensive line but switched to defense toward the end of the season. Wilson said they all wish they had him for longer.
“He’s one of those guys that come out as a senior and you’re like, ‘Man, we wish we had him three more years,’” he said. “Coach Darlington said as much two days ago. He said ‘I wish we had this guy longer.’ We all feel that way about him.
“You made an impact on this program. You proved that you could come out, be a part of it and help this team and for that, you’ll be remembered. It’s not easy coming out as a senior; it’s probably the hardest thing to come out as a senior and a lineman. That’s a very, very hard thing to do. We’re going to miss you and we love you.”
Speaking to the senior class as whole, Wilson said his guys know how he feels about them.
“I told you after the game at Theodore. I’ve never been around a bunch of guys that love each other like y’all do, and I’m very thankful to coach you guys,” he said. “To all of the seniors, you’ll be missed. You’ve been with us two years now and you’ve laid the groundwork for everything to come. We’ll never forget you. All of you have had a huge impact on this program and you’ll never be forgotten.”