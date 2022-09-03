Sept. 5, 1972 - a milestone day of career path

September 5 belongs in the top 366 memorable days some years … especially 1972.

But first, on Sept. 5, 1774, the first Continental Congress met in Philadelphia where 12 of 13 colonies adopted a trade embargo against Great Britain, not all that many years before Elizabeth II was queened.

In 1836, Sam Houston became president of the Republic of Texas, a position Dr. Harold W. Stanley, Enterprise High School class of 1968, currently holds.

On September 5, the first opium war hit China in 1839; Mobile’s bread revolt started in 1863; and in 1885, the first gasoline pump arrived at a gasoline dealer (Fort Wayne, Indiana).

NO, Millennials, drug wars, white flour-free diets and gasoline issues ain’t new.

In 1906, St. Louis University quarterback Bradbury Robinson threw the first legal American football forward pass, a scoring toss to Jack Schneider at Carroll College, leading the Billikens to a 22-0 win.

On Sept. 5, 1955, Mobile’s WKRG TV Channel 5 began broadcasting.

(Montgomery’s WSFA unwrapped on Christmas Day 1954, and Dothan’s WTVY emerged Feb. 12, 1955, according to their websites).

On Sept. 5, 1958, “The Huckleberry Hound Show,” featuring voice characterizations by Daws Butler, June Foray and Hal Smith, (Andy Griffith’s “Otis”) premiered.

In 1966, the first Muscular Dystrophy Labor Day Telethon raised $1 million.

Then came Sept. 5, 1972, the day your scribe rode a college bidness degree into the tie-wearing workforce when Enterprise Banking Co. began providing their new hireling endless learning opportunities, fabulous people, like Steve Hagins, to work alongside and daily contact with countless Enterprise natives and visitors.

‘Twas 50 years ago.

Ouch.

At EBCO, we occasionally dealt with famous folks, like former Alabama Governor “Big Jim” Folsom, who, alongside his buddy, Enterprise restauranteur Sid Mathews, regaled us in his booming voice that couldn’t whisper.

There was Ralph “Shorty” Price, the Louisville native billing himself as “Alabama’s No. 1 Fan,” who unsuccessfully ran for several political offices, despite instructing voters to simply “Smoke Tampa Nugget Cigars, drink Budweiser Beer and vote for Shorty Price!”

Shorty authored books selling for $7.50 nekkid or $10 per each for readers wanting autographed copies.

All Shorty’s books were autographed before he dragged ’em out of his Ford Pinto and hawked ’em in the EBCO parking lot whenever somebody was looking.

In 1972, at least one of two banks here provided customer services today’s financial institutions don’t.

One personal favorite customer, Mr. Frank, was a local gent who’d retired from working on the railroad mere months before your scribe hatched.

Don’t know if he’d ever driven a car but by the mid-’70s, Mr. Frank relied on bank personnel, R. Adams, to transport him to/from the bank monthly.

The almost-mile-long glide to the bank was uneventful; the treacherous return journey ALWAYS featured one intriguing stop: Piggly-Wiggly on West College.

Mr. Frank had lost a step, so his banker fetched him six bananas: two ripe, two green, two middlin,’ for Mr. Frank to inspect seated inside the car.

Seldom, er, NEVER got the right mix the first attempt, to the delight of family friend Josephine Hardwick, Piggly’s Wiggly cashier, who never suspected shoplifting was afoot.

Beaming, Mrs. Josephine was just tickled this benefit offered by EBCO’s full-service department kept her inside the Pig, not in the parking lot, rain and shine, totin’ nanners …