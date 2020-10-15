Fort Rucker Fire and Emergency Services is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association – the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years – to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 4-10) campaign: Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!
The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
NFPA statistics show that from 2013- 2017, cooking was the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries and the second leading cause of home fire deaths. Cooking caused an average of 173,200 reported home structure fires per year – 49 percent of all reported home fires in the U.S.
These fires resulted in an average of 550 deaths – 22 percent of all home fire deaths – and 5,020 home fire injuries – 45 percent of all reported home fire injuries – annually.
“Cooking continues to be a major contributor to the home fire problem,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of outreach and advocacy. “The good news is that the vast majority of these fires are highly preventable. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign works to better educate the public about where potential cooking hazards exist, and basic but critical ways to prevent them.”
Carli notes that this year’s focus on cooking safety is particularly timely. “As the public may continue to avoid restaurants for some time and opt instead to do more cooking and entertaining at home, the potential for home cooking fires will likely increase, as well.”
While NFPA and the Fort Rucker Fire and Emergency Services are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.
“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said a member of the Fort Rucker Fire Prevention staff. “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!