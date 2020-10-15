Fort Rucker Fire and Emergency Services is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association – the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years – to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 4-10) campaign: Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!

The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

NFPA statistics show that from 2013- 2017, cooking was the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries and the second leading cause of home fire deaths. Cooking caused an average of 173,200 reported home structure fires per year – 49 percent of all reported home fires in the U.S.

These fires resulted in an average of 550 deaths – 22 percent of all home fire deaths – and 5,020 home fire injuries – 45 percent of all reported home fire injuries – annually.

“Cooking continues to be a major contributor to the home fire problem,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of outreach and advocacy. “The good news is that the vast majority of these fires are highly preventable. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign works to better educate the public about where potential cooking hazards exist, and basic but critical ways to prevent them.”