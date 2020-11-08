Service Member, co-Veterans of the Year recognized

The 2020 Veterans Tribute Ceremony held Thursday night served to honor the service and sacrifice of local veterans while also recognizing the Veteran of the Year and the Service Member of the Year winners.
In his opening remarks, Randy Black, commander of VFW Post 6683 and chairman of the Enterprise Veterans Tribute Committee, spoke about the spirit of brotherhood between veterans and the importance of those who’ve served.
“As veterans, we understand the brotherhood, though sometimes we find it hard to put into words. Yet, it lives in our hearts and we don’t take it for granted,” he said. “I am proud to be a part of the brotherhood and sisterhood from all branches that we call the U.S. military – our veterans, active-duty service men and women, guardsmen and reservists.
“We understand that nearly every right and freedom we enjoy today was defended on a battlefield, and that this nation’s reputation as the strongest military, the world’s defender of freedom and preserver of peace, was made possible by selfless men and women such as those in this room.
“So tonight, we are here to thank, honor and celebrate all of the men and women who through the years have kept our country safe and free. This ceremony gives our community an opportunity to acknowledge the debt we owe all of our veterans – those who have already left this earth and those who are still with us and can hear our appreciation expressed.”
After the Parade of Veterans, a walk up the aisle that all veterans were invited to participate in, Black returned to the podium and offered his reflections on the significance of Veterans Day — which commemorates the signing of the Armistice ending World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.
“We will think of you, the veteran. We will think of our active duty service members stationed at home and all over the world. We will think of everyone in that special brotherhood that is our military,” he said. “On behalf of VFW Post 6683, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, American Legion Post 73, and Military Order of the Purple Heart 2216, I gladly pledge that we will think of you with thanks, not just tonight or on Nov. 11, but every day of the year.”
Pastor Travis DeWitt, Grace Place Church, gave the invocation, followed by the Posting of the Colors by Enterprise High School’s JROTC. EHS Choral students Zoey Smith, Alexis Guerra and Addison Lett sang the national anthem.
JROTC and DAV Chapter 9 conducted the Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Table Ceremony that was followed by a moment of silence.
After appearances by Buddy Keen, American Legion commander, Enterprise City Councilman Eugene Goolsby and Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, commanding general of Fort Rucker and the U.S Army Aviation Center of Excellence, the award winners were recognized.
Service Member of the Year: Sam Baker III
A native of Montgomery, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Baker served as the Senior Warrant Officer Advisor and Chief of Standardization, 110th Aviation Brigade, before being designated last year as the first-ever 110th Command Chief Warrant Officer.
He started his military career in 1987 as a private in the Military Police Corps and went on to be named Soldier of the Year and later as Army Non-commissioned Officer of the Year before being tapped for Warrant Officer Candidate School in Initial Entry Rotary Wing. He served in Honduras and at Fort Campbell, Ky., before being selected for a modernized aircraft transition to the CH 47D.
CW5 Baker went on to tour with 2nd Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment in Korea and with the 7th of the 101st at Fort Campbell before serving in Operation Enduring Freedom as part of Task Force Talon. He also deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom and was assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, to establish a new CH-47 unit for the 4th Infantry Division. Baker and the newly integrated unit deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom #5, where the unit became the backbone of the Baghdad Airlift. An assignment as a CH-47D instructor at Fort Rucker, an additional mission with Operation Enduring Freedom and a Combat Aviation Brigade post in Fort Riley, Kan., led him back to the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and his current leadership role.
Baker holds a bachelor’s degree in public management and has earned a bevy of commendations, badges and medals, including the Legion of Merit with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the Bronze Star with two Oak Leaf Clusters and the Bronze, Silver and Gold Order of St. Michael. He also earned the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.
He is on the Board of Trustees for the Foundation for Hospital Art and created “Operation Colorful Hope” during his six deployments in the last 18 years. The foundation donated more than 100 mural paintings to Children’s Hospitals and clinics in more than 194 countries, including Iraq and Afghanistan. He is currently working on a donation to the Wiregrass of a community paint project that will culminate in one of our assisted living residences.
Baker has played a vital role in the Army Aviation Association of America scholarship program and supports the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Association through roadside clean up on the Boll Weevil Circle, Wreaths Across America and Assisted Living visits. In addition, he has assisted the VFW and For Rucker in various activities and also serves as a historian, volunteer and aviator with Friends of Army Aviation in Ozark. He has given more than 200 hours of volunteer time to the creation of a historical Army Aviation display for special events and flight weekends.
Co-Veteran of the Year: retired Sgt. Maj. Gary Price
Price has been the Army instructor for the JROTC program at Enterprise High School for the past 11 years. He grew up in Enterprise and joined the U.S. Army National Guard in 1985 and retired 24 years later as a sergeant major for Recruiting and Retention.
Price enjoyed a productive and successful military career, earning the Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters and the Army Achievement Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters.
Upon his retirement, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal of Alabama by then-Gov. Bob Riley for his “exceptionally distinguished service to the 22nd Recruiting and Retention Battalion” and for his devotion to duty and the mission. He also earned numerous other state and federal awards that demonstrates he was well prepared to be a leader in life after active duty service.
Price works with about 220 cadets each school year, supervises the Color Guard and the JROTC community service activities.
Co-Veteran of the Year: Chris Jones
Jones currently serves as Chapter Adjutant for DAV Chapter 9 and has worked with the organization for five years. As Chapter Service Officer, he provides information about benefits and assists veterans in obtaining benefits they need and deserve.
He serves as NCOIC of the chapter Color Guard, which provides honors at various functions in the Enterprise area as well as final honors for veterans’ funerals, and is also a volunteer chapter van driver, providing free transportation for more than 200 ill or injured veterans needing to go to VA medical facilities.
His ability to achieve tasks and his high level of motivation was recently recognized by the state DAV, which selected him as a Local Veterans Assistance Program coordinator.
Jones assists the community in many other ways, including as a Boy Scout leader, Cub Master, district commissioner and as a member of the Boy Scout National Youth Leadership Training Staff. He has earned numerous awards for his work with the Scouting program.
He also earned honors during his seven-year Army career. Among them are the Army Achievement Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the National Defense Ribbon, Presidential Citation, Superior Unit Award, Armed Forces Service Medal and NATO Service Medal.
In addition to his volunteer endeavors, Jones works as a security guard at the VA Health Clinic in Dothan where he strives to protect both staff and patients.
To end the ceremony, LaPonce Henderson sang “God Bless the USA” followed by a video presentation on behalf of the City of Enterprise and the playing of Taps by EHS student Jacob Saul.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!