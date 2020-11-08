Service Member, co-Veterans of the Year recognized

The 2020 Veterans Tribute Ceremony held Thursday night served to honor the service and sacrifice of local veterans while also recognizing the Veteran of the Year and the Service Member of the Year winners.

In his opening remarks, Randy Black, commander of VFW Post 6683 and chairman of the Enterprise Veterans Tribute Committee, spoke about the spirit of brotherhood between veterans and the importance of those who’ve served.

“As veterans, we understand the brotherhood, though sometimes we find it hard to put into words. Yet, it lives in our hearts and we don’t take it for granted,” he said. “I am proud to be a part of the brotherhood and sisterhood from all branches that we call the U.S. military – our veterans, active-duty service men and women, guardsmen and reservists.

“We understand that nearly every right and freedom we enjoy today was defended on a battlefield, and that this nation’s reputation as the strongest military, the world’s defender of freedom and preserver of peace, was made possible by selfless men and women such as those in this room.